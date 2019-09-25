Canadian Bombshell Danielle Knudson Teases Fans By Lifting Her Shirt In Sultry New Snap

Danielle Knudson knows how to get her Instagram followers going.

On Wednesday, September 25, the Canadian bombshell shared a new photo to her page that is getting noticed by her thousands of fans for all of the right reasons. The sultry black-and-white snap saw the 30-year-old Guess model leaning up against the wall with her head turned to the side, staring off into the distance while sporting a barely-there ensemble that brought some serious heat to the social media platform.

Danielle sent temperatures soaring in the daring look that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The ensemble consisted of a thin tank top with a wide scoop neckline that fell low on her chest, leaving more than an eyeful of braless cleavage well within eyesight. The slinky shoulder straps of the shirt fell down her arms as she posed for the steamy snap, exposing her decolletage in its entirety. To tease her 485,000 followers even more, the babe lifted the tiny top nearly up to her bosom to reveal her toned midsection and sculpted abs.

The model took her NSFW display to the next level by wearing nothing more than a pair of panties on her lower half. The hipster style of the itty-bitty garment was arguably modest, but still clung to her killer curves in all of the right ways while leaving Danielle’s long, lean legs uncovered for her fans to ogle in. A dainty satin bow fell right in the middle of its waistband, which sat low on the stunner’s hips to accentuate her trim waist and chiseled torso even more.

To complete the scandalous outfit, Danielle added a small, pendant necklace that just barely peaked out from underneath her hair, which fell messily around her face and over her shoulders. She also sported a minimal makeup look that consisted of a glossy lip and thick coat of mascara, allowing her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

The Instagram sensation’s latest upload quickly began earning some love from fans. The snaps have racked up more than 3,500 likes after just two hours of going live. Dozens of comments were also posted that complimented her eye-catching display.

“Perfection,” one person wrote, while another said that Danielle was “very cute and sexy.”

Loading...

“You get dreamier in every photo,” commented a third.

Danielle often uses social media to impress her fans with her incredible physique. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she recently flaunted her killer curves again with a few photos from her Italian vacation that saw her rocking a pair of skintight white leggings and matching sports bra — a look that sent her followers into an absolute frenzy.