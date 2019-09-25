Beyonce Continues Legal Battle To Trademark Daughter Blue Ivy’s Name, Says She Is A ‘Cultural Icon’

Beyonce believes that her 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter is a cultural icon and has been continuing a legal battle to get her daughter’s name trademarked. In recently filed court documents, the cultural icon herself has decided to go to trial, reported The Daily Mail.

In the legal battle, the “Lemonade” singer goes up against Wendy Morales, who has been using Blue Ivy as the name of her wedding planning business. In the court documents, the 38-year-old specifies that she’s attempting to trademark the name Blue Ivy Carter and not just Blue Ivy. The presence of Carter in the name makes it clear that the name is tied to her daughter and not a wedding planning business, Beyonce has claimed.

Beyonce argues that Morales’s claim “that consumers are likely to be confused between a boutique wedding event planning business and Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of two of the most famous performers in the world, is frivolous and should be refused in its entirety.”

The documents also point out that the wedding planning business is a regional business without much of a social media presence. It has three regional offices and a limited number of employees.

The “Single Ladies” artist accuses Morales of using her daughter to boost her business.

“[Morales] exhibited a pattern and practice of affirmatively attempting to connect its brand with Blue Ivy Carter to increase its exposure and drum up business.”

Additionally, Morales reportedly held a sale to celebrate Beyonce’s daughter’s birthday while also giving interviews in which she admitted that the wedding business received a boost in attention after Blue Ivy was born.

Loading...

Beyonce and her husband, rapper Jay-Z, first applied for the trademark in 2012 with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and were initially denied, according to Complex. The purpose of the trademark was so that the couple could sell baby gear, including carriages, diaper bags, and even baby cosmetics.

Following the trademark application submission, designer Joseph Mbeh submitted an application for the name “Blue Ivy Carter NYC” while another applicant tried to register “Blue Ivy Carter Glory IV” for a line of fragrances. All applications were reportedly denied.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Beyonce celebrated her 38th birthday at the beginning of September and took to her website to post a series of candid photos to mark her 37th year. Among the photos were several featuring her with Jay-Z and Blue Ivy.