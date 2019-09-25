Vanessa Hudgens Sizzles In Tight Fitting Floral Dress & Combat Boots At The Great Wall Of China

Vanessa Hudgens’ most recent Instagram share is one of her hottest yet.

Over the past few weeks, the actress has been jet-setting across the world and leaving her fans incredibly envious. The black-haired beauty boasts a following of over 35 million on Instagram alone and pretty much everything that she does earns her a ton of attention. Her most recent trip around the globe landed her in China, where she shared a series of killer shots for her fans.

In one of the posts, the High School Musical star shared not just one but two stunning photos of herself conquering the Great Wall of China. In the first image, the actress posed at the top of the wall, looking off into the distance with a slight smile on her face. The stunner wore her long, dark locks slicked back in a low bun with a few pieces of hair falling around her face.

Vanessa appeared to be wearing minimal makeup in the photo, covering her face with a small pair of sunglasses. Her stunning figure is on full-display, as she rocked a tight-fitting floral dress that clung to her every curve and showed off her toned and tanned legs. Vanessa completed her look with a pair of shiny black combat boots. The second photo seemed to be taken just moments after the first, but this time Vanessa faced the camera and offered her fans her winning smile.

In another Instagram share from earlier in the day, Vanessa told fans that she made it to the Great Wall and posed with both of her hands up in the air.

“Made it to the Great Wall of China!! Wow wow wow.”

Since the post went live on her account, it has already received over 552,000 likes and well over 900 comments. Some fans took to the photo to let the actress know she looked amazing while countless others said they’re jealous of her trip.

“Nice your [sic] are so cute,” one fan commented with a series of red heart emoji.

“Yaaaas look at you living your best life,” another fan chimed in.

Loading...

“Where is that dress from omg i love it!,” asked a third follower.

It seems that whatever Vanessa posts gets lots of love from her fans. Recently, Vanessa stunned in an up-close and personal photo that showed off her beautiful face full of makeup, including a cat eye that the actress herself mentioned in the caption. That particular shot racked up over 1 million likes in less than 10 hours of being live on her account.