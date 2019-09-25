Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Her Insane Hourglass Figure In Beachside Instagram Snap

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss is causing a stir on Instagram Wednesday morning with a new enticing post. This one isn’t particularly revealing, but it is still generating a lot of buzz among the Sports Illustrated model’s followers.

This new Instagram snap shows Ashley in a colorful, flowy, strapless piece from Fashion Nova Curve. The model noted that she is an ambassador for the line. Her followers may not have realized until now that the popular online fashion brand also has a curvy line for fuller figures like Ashley has.

The maxi dress she is wearing is bold, but it looks like Ashley’s fans think her confident attitude is even bolder. The Sports Illustrated model noted in the caption that she was caught between feeling proud of herself and feeling the need to push harder, but it seems that most of her followers thought she should focus on being proud of where she is now.

Ashley is barefoot in the photo, standing on a shaded deck near the ocean. In addition to the dress being strapless, it had a high side slit that allowed her to show off plenty of leg.

The piece was designed to hug all of the curves, allowing the Sports Illustrated model to flaunt her fabulous hourglass figure. Ashley had on a pair of dark, oversized sunglasses and her long, honey-blond hair was swept back into a ponytail.

Ashley is closing in on 2 million followers on Instagram and it was instantaneously clear that they loved this latest look from her. In addition to receiving thousands of likes within the first few hours of going live, her sultry look also prompted dozens of comments from fans.

“My gorgeous queen fabulous outfit,” declared one supportive follower.

“Killing [sic] figure sweetheart,” noted another.

“God you look like an angel,” a third fan gushed.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr recently shared, Ashley has been successful in proving that Instagram posts don’t have to be particularly revealing to be popular. She is making her mark on the modeling world by loving her curves and has clearly become an inspiration to other full-figured fans to do the same.

All signs point toward Ashley being a hot commodity these days in terms of modeling gigs. She’s been on the go almost constantly in recent months and the Sports Illustrated model has teased that she’s got plenty of new projects on the horizon. This latest Instagram post seems to perfectly capture the enticing, sultry vibe she radiates that keeps her fans coming back for more.