Miley Cyrus Goes Naked On Instagram As She Cuddles Up To Her Adorable Dog Bean

Miley Cyrus may be a single woman now, but she’s still got her beloved pet dog, Bean, to cuddle up to. On Wednesday, the singer shared a set of sweet photos on Instagram, all of which showed off her the cute canine.

In one photo, Miley was seen going naked under a blanket as she laid on a bed looking like she was ready to get a massage. Miley was on her back with her arms crossed in front of her as she smiled for the camera with little Bean asleep on her lap.

The “Slide Away” singer had her long, blonde hair pulled back behind her head, and wore a full face of makeup for the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a bright pink color on her lips.

In other posts from the slideshow, Miley rocked a pair of skintight black leggings and an unbuttoned white shirt with cowboy boots as she held her dog in her arms and gave him a kiss in front of a gorgeous desert landscape.

There were also some close-up photos of the pooch, as well as one of Miley holding him alongside her mother, Tish, and her older sister, Brandi.

According to People Magazine, Miley recently split with both her longtime love and husband, Liam Hemsworth, and The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter, whom she dated for a month following the end of her marriage.

Now, sources are telling the outlet that Miley is “looking forward to being single” after both breakups.

“Miley split from Liam to focus on herself. Her relationship with Kaitlynn was a happy surprise. However, Miley was so invested in her relationship with Liam for a long time. She felt her relationship with Kaitlynn was almost moving in that direction, too,” an insider dished.

“Miley doesn’t want a serious relationship. She and Kaitlynn spent every day together, and it just wasn’t anything that Miley wanted to continue doing. She wants to focus on her career. It wasn’t an easy decision, but this is ultimately what she wants,” another source told the outlet, adding that Miley and Kaitlynn will remain friends following the breakup, but that they will not longer be exploring the romantic side of their relationship.

Meanwhile, fans who want to see more of Miley’s racy photos, gatherings with her famous family, and her latest career projects should follow the singer on her Instagram account.