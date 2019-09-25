Ariana Grande Shows Off Legs In Oversized Hoodie & Adorable Dog In Mirror Selfie

Ariana Grande is currently in the middle of a world tour and has treated fans with a mirror selfie on Instagram.

The “No Tears Left To Cry” hitmaker is wearing an oversized hoodie and doesn’t appear to be wearing anything else. She has on a pair of black and silver heels while covering her eyes with her phone. Her hair is up in her signature ponytail and she has accessorized herself with a small necklace. Ariana’s small tattoos on her foot and legs are on full display while she is casually sitting down in front of the mirror. Her adorable dog, Toulouse, is in the background as well as a rail with lots of hangers.

Grande left the post uncaptioned but her fans were quick to write what they thought of the image.

In the space of 40 minutes, the post racked up over 900,000 likes, proving to have made huge impact on the platform already.

“Finally a pic that gives me 2018 vibes at the mirror,” one user wrote.

“Toulouse is staring at u cuz ur so cute,” another shared.

“THOSE LEGS THO,” a third mentioned passionately in capital letters.

“Step on me with those HEELS,” a fourth fan remarked.

“I stan your heels wooooow gorgeous,” a fifth follower commented.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported Grande wowing fans in a un-zipped skirt and purple bra while sitting on a metal platform. Ariana also left that photo without a caption, but her followers had a lot to say about it.

She is no stranger to posing with her pets. Earlier this year, Ariana graced the cover of Vogue Magazine with her dog.

She is currently embarking on a huge world tour named after her fourth studio album, Sweetener. The tour kicked off in March in North America and has gone on to visit Europe since. According to the Irish Times, she will be performing in Dublin, Ireland tonight at the 3Arena.

This year, Ariana won her first Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener.

To date, she has released five studio albums – Yours Truly, My Everything, Dangerous Woman, Sweetener, and Thank U, Next.

Earlier this month, her debut album, Yours Truly, celebrated six years since its release.

“Six years. This album has sm of my heart. Thankful for all the memories and love,” she wrote on Instagram.

Her latest single, “Don’t Call Me Angel,” is taken from the upcoming Charlie’s Angels movie and features Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey.

To keep up to date with Ariana, follow her Instagram account.