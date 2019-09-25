Miley Cyrus Unbuttons Tiny Shorts On Instagram, Quotes Britney Spears: ‘This Girl Will Always Find Her Way’

Cyrus showed off her extremely toned figure in a post not long after her reported split from girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter.

Singer-songwriter and actress Miley Cyrus is no stranger to revealing Instagram posts, and she revealed both her toned figure and insight into her mental state Wednesday, all while treating fans to a Britney Spears reference.

In the post, published just before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the 26-year-old showed off her incredibly toned frame in an outfit that left little to the imagination. The “Slide Away” singer put her toned abdomen on display, wearing a tiny black sports bra and a pair of short, denim shorts. The former Hannah Montana actress took things even further in displaying her tiny frame in the photo that sees her unbuttoning the denim shorts and staring directly into the camera with a slight closed-mouth grin.

Cyrus’ blond locks, which have for the past several months been worn in a wet-down look with long, wispy bangs, were hiding from view in what looks to be a baseball cap. Miley can also be seen rocking a pair of Nike shoes in a pale pink shade, which seem like an appropriate type of footwear for the singer who was possibly on a hike in several Instagram photos posted yesterday and today.

Many of the actress’s fans and friends loved the photo of a sporty Cyrus.

Actress Lisa Rinna commented with several flame emoji on the photo, seeming to imply that the toned 26-year-old was hot. Cyrus’ less famous fans seemed to agree, as there were plenty of flame emoji in the comments of the Wednesday photo.

Others were excited to see that the Black Mirror actress was quoting Britney Spears in her caption.

“BRITNEY STAN OMGGG TASTE,” one user commented.

Some Instagram users, however, didn’t seem to notice the Britney reference, instead focusing on Miley’s good looks.

“Goddess,” one user wrote.

A few comments were less positive. Some users called Cyrus too “skinny,” while others noted they thought the photo was shameful.

Not everyone agreed, though, with one user commenting that Cyrus’ stomach was “goals.”

The singer has made headlines in the past few months over her public relationships. As The Inquisitr noted, Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth announced they would be ending their marriage earlier this summer after less than a year since they tied the knot at their home in Tennessee. Not long after, the “Don’t Call Me Angel” singer was spotted getting close to Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter. That romance, however, was short-lived as The Inquisitr recently reported that the couple had called it quits, too.

Cyrus’ rocky relationships might be the inspiration for her caption, which includes lyrics from Britney Spears’ 2001 track “I’m Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman.” The lyrics the singer-songwriter chose for her caption were certainly no accident. By channeling the early Britney track, Cyrus seemed to let fans know that she would find her way out of her current struggles.

Beyond her personal life, Cyrus has also had a busy last several months professionally. As The Inquisitr previously noted, the singer performed last weekend at the iHeartFestival in Las Vegas. At the event, she performed her own hits as well as “Don’t Call Me Angel,” her recent collaboration with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey for the new Charlie’s Angels film. Cyrus performed the three-way collaboration solo though, rocking out to a recording of Grande’s catchy chorus.

Miley also performed covers of Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin and took to her Instagram to share a video of her performance, telling her followers that she likes to perform the songs to expose the classic tracks to a younger audience that may have never heard them.

Following her split with Hemsworth, Cyrus released “Slide Away,” a track rumored to be about her split with the actor. She performed the song live last month in a stunning black-and-white visual at the MTV Video Music Awards. “Slide Away” came not long after her recent six-track EP SHE IS COMING and her stint as Ashley O on Netflix’s Black Mirror.