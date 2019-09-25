Brielle Biermann Shares Stunning Up-Close Photo To Promote New Lipstick

Brielle Biermann looked stunning in her latest Instagram share.

As those who follow the Don’t Be Tardy star on social media know, Brielle shares a lot of photo updates for her legion of 1.3 million followers. On her feed, the 22-year-old shares a mix of family photos, photos promoting her cosmetics line, and a ton of other sexy photos of herself clad in bikinis or crop tops. In the most recent image that was posted to her page, Brielle looked amazing as she promoted her cosmetics line, KAB Cosmetics.

In the shot, Brielle was photographed from the neck up. She appeared front and center, wearing her long, blond-dyed locks down and framing the sides of her face. The reality star accessorized the look with a pair of diamond earrings. She looked nothing short of picture-perfect while wearing a face full of makeup from her cosmetics line.

For the look, the bombshell rocked some glittery eyeshadow on her upper eyelids. On her lower lids, she wore some black eyeliner and added a little bit of the same color eyeshadow. Her mascara was also on display, elongating her thick lashes. She showed off her sculpted face with some contour, blush, and highlighter on her cheeks. The stunner completed the look with some dark-colored lipstick.

In the caption of the image she told her followers that her new nude lipstick collection will launch soon and noted that it’s “perfect.” Since the photo went live on her page, it has already earned Brielle a ton of attention, with over 28,000 likes and 300-plus comments. Some followers commented to let Brielle know that she looked amazing while countless others raved over her gorgeous makeup. A few others had no words and commented using emoji instead.

“Omg you are so incredibly gorgeous! I love this dark shade on you,” one fan commented.

“Always killing it,” another fan chimed in with a flame emoji.

“OMG this color is life – that pic is beautiful,” chimed in a third social media user.

Loading...

In recent weeks, The Inquisitr shared that Brielle showed off her killer figure on social media in a hot pink bikini. On top, Brielle nearly busted out of the sexy suit that featured a silver zipper in the middle of her chest. Her taut tummy was also on display in the photo, and she completed her look with a pair of tiny pink bottoms that sat high on her waist. That post garnered over 34,000 likes.

Fans wishing to keep up with Brielle can follow her on Instagram.