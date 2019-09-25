Jenna Dewan Shares First Photo Of Her Baby Bump As Channing Tatum’s Reaction To Her Pregnancy Is Revealed

Jenna Dewan and her boyfriend, Broadway star Steve Kazee, officially announced they are expecting their first child together this week. The couple confirmed the news in a statement, revealing that Jenna is pregnant and that they couldn’t be happier about the new addition.

Later that day, the dancer and actress took to her Instagram account to share the first official photo of her baby bump. In the sweet snap, Jenna is seen wearing a white t-shirt and a pair of black leggings as she laid in bed next to her daughter, Everly, whom she shares with her former husband Channing Tatum.

Jenna had her long, dark hair pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head and donned minimal makeup in the photo, which included dark eyebrows, long lashes, and natural lips.

The star’s baby bump can be seen as she snuggles up to her daughter in bed. In the caption of the picture, Jenna gushes over being a mother and claimed that Steve has been a blessing in her life. She also revealed she was thrilled to be expanding her family.

Channing has yet to speak out on Jenna’s big pregnancy news. However, E! News reports that the actress did tell him about the baby before going public with the announcement.

“Jenna told Channing that she was pregnant and wanted to make sure he knew before she announced it. He is happy for her and was very supportive,” an insider told the outlet.

Channing and Jenna first met on the set of their film Step Up back in 2006. They got engaged in 2008 and tied the knot in Malibu just one year later. They welcomed little Everly in 2013 and shocked fans when they announced their split in April of 2018.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy,” Jenna and Channing said in their joint statement about the split, via People.

Not long after, the pair filed for divorce and began to move on. Jenna began dating Steve and Channing made headlines when he was spotted with singer Jessie J, whom he is currently still dating.

Fans can see more of Jenna’s pregnancy journey by following her on her Instagram account.