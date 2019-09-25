Demi Moore Claims Ashton Kutcher Shamed Her Over Alcoholism, Sharing Drunk Underwear Pic

Hollywood actress Demi Moore is out with a new memoir, Inside Out, and she is not shying away from sharing the less pleasant parts of her relationship with ex-husband Ashton Kutcher or her life in general.

In one heartbreaking excerpt, she discussed how she felt like she had hit a new low when her ex-husband shamed her by posting a picture of her drunk in her underwear in the midst of her battle with alcoholism (via The Sun).

The newest allegations are just many in a long line of shocking behavior from the former That 70’s Show star. Moore also claimed that Kutcher begged for threesomes that she has since said were a “mistake,” in addition to cheating on her multiple times, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

In her latest claim, Kutcher allegedly said he didn’t know if alcoholism truly existed, and pressured Moore to drink despite her history of substance abuse.

“I wanted to be that girl. The girl who could have a glass of wine at dinner, or do a tequila shot at a party,” she confessed in her memoir. “In my mind, Ashton wanted that, too. So I tried to become that: a fun, normal girl.”

However, Moore added that she was prone to addictive behaviors and her problem with alcohol that she battled in her earlier years came back full swing.

“When you don’t have an off switch, you go until you can’t go anymore.”

With more and more alcohol, fueled by her desire to please Kutcher, her substance issues became worse.

The actress detailed a particularly scary experience in which she was taking a bath. She wrote she was so drunk that she had lost control of her body movements and realized that she was beginning to sink down underneath the water.

She added that if other people had not been around, she believed she would have drowned.

Despite the seriousness of her issues, Moore claimed that not only did Kutcher ignore her cries for help, he also actively mocked her struggle.

The ex-wife of Bruce Willis detailed a particularly hurtful experience when she was sick from alcohol, and her then-husband took a picture of her when she was crouched over the toilet while in her underwear.

“It was confusing. Ashton had encouraged me to go in this direction,” she confessed.

“When I went too far, though, he let me know how he felt by showing a picture he’d taken of me resting my head on the toilet the night before.”

Moore wrote that although she played it off at the time as Kutcher simply teasing her, she has since realized that there was an undercurrent of shame in documenting her at a low point.

In response to the number of unflattering bombshells, the actor tweeted a message about “truth” late yesterday evening.

For truth text me. +1 (319) 519-0576 — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) September 25, 2019

Moore’s memoir, Inside Out, is currently available at most major book retailers.