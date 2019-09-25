NBA Rumors: Nets Could Acquire Bradley Beal In Three-Team Deal With Wizards & Pistons, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

Is Bradley Beal a realistic trade target for the Brooklyn Nets?

The successful acquisition of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and DeAndre Jordan in the 2019 NBA free agency has undeniably turned the Brooklyn Nets from a mediocre team to a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference. However, Brooklyn won’t be entering the 2019-20 NBA season at full strength as according to CBS Sports, Nets General Manager Sean Marks revealed that Durant could miss an entire season recovering from an Achilles injury.

With the presence of Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Joe Harris, Caris LeVert, and Jarrett Allen, the Nets are still capable of making a huge noise in the Eastern Conference next season. However, if they are serious about contending for the NBA championship title, the Nets should consider finding another NBA superstar before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Nets could engage in a blockbuster three-team deal with the Washington Wizards and the Detroit Pistons to acquire All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal.

In the proposed trade deal by Bleacher Report, the Nets would acquire Bradley Beal, Svi Mykhailiuk, Khyri Thomas, and Christian Wood, the Wizards would receive Reggie Jackson, Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, Rodions Kurucs, a 2020 first-round pick, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick, while the Pistons would get Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, and Davis Bertans. If the trade becomes a reality, it would help the Nets, Wizards, and the Pistons in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Bradley Beal would be an incredible addition to the Nets, giving them an All-Star caliber shooting guard who knows how to efficiently play alongside other NBA superstars. Last season, Beal averaged 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from beyond the arc. With the years he spent playing with John Wall in Washington, Beal won’t definitely have a hard time sharing the Nets’ backcourt with a ball-dominant superstar like Kyrie Irving.

For the Wizards, trading Bradley Beal would mark the start of a full-scale rebuild and acquiring young and promising talents like Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, and Rodions Kurucs, together with multiple future draft picks, would help them speed up the process.

Loading...

“The Wizards, meanwhile, would lean fully into their rebuild with a mountain of picks and prospects. There may not be a guaranteed future star in the mix, but Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen and Rodions Kurucs are all 25-and-under hoopers who have impressed in their short careers, though Kurucs’ inclusion could hinge on the outcome of his assault case. Reggie Jackson would step in as the new point guard placeholder and ideally play well enough for Washington to flip him later as an expiring contract.”

Meanwhile, the Pistons could also receive some benefits from helping the Nets and the Wizards facilitate a blockbuster deal. The potential deal would allow the Pistons to acquire a new point guard in Spencer Dinwiddie who won’t mind sharing the court with another ball-handler, and two veterans – Joe Harris and Davis Bertans – who would help them improve their floor spacing.