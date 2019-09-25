Ashton Kutcher Posts Cryptic Tweet Following Demi Moore’s Cheating Allegations

It has been a busy couple of days for Demi Moore, who recently released her new memoir Inside Out.

However, it’s not exactly her name that has been making headlines lately, but that of her ex-beau, Ashton Kutcher. The bombshell book addresses many of the rumors that engulfed their relationship for years, with the 56-year-old actress shockingly revealing her former husband of eight years cheated on her — not once, but multiple times.

According to Hollywood Life, Demi claimed Ashton allegedly cheated on her with Pilates instructor Sara Leal when they were together, with the latter also publicly confirming the affair.

The ex-couple first started dating in 2003, causing major controversy in Hollywood due to their 15-year age gap. They tied the knot in 2005, but split up after six years. Their divorce was finalized in 2013.

In the explosive new book, Demi opened up about their marriage, also writing that the 41-year-old asked her for threesomes during their time together. As reported by The Metro, the actress said she agreed to it because she wanted to seem like the “cool wife,” but she was later filled with regret.

“They were good people, but it was still a mistake. I was strangely flooded with shame, I couldn’t shake the feeling that this whole thing was somehow my fault,” she said.

Furthermore, she claimed he cheated on her with at least two different women, as The Inquisitr had also previously reported.

Demi also touched upon a traumatic subject: her miscarriage. The duo got pregnant shortly after Ashton proposed, but ended up losing the baby at six months. They then went on to attempt IVF a few times, but none of the attempts were successful. They reportedly ended up giving up when The Ranch actor said “I don’t think I can do this, and I don’t know if this is working.”

Ashton had remained rather silent the past few days, but it seems like the actor decided to clap back at all the accusations with a cryptic tweet.

“I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it,” he wrote, along with a red heart emoji, on Tuesday, September 24.

For truth text me. +1 (319) 519-0576 — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) September 25, 2019

Ashton is now married to his former That ’70s Show co-star, Mila Kunis, with the power couple sharing two children: four-year-old daughter, Wyatt, and two-year-old son, Dimitri. And while he did not mention any names in his tweets, the timing sure was suspicious.