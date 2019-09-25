Serena Williams Stuns In Tight Dress That’s ‘So Sexy It Makes Your Hair Dance’

Serena Williams rocked social with latest update this week, and her fans were loving it. The tennis star stepped out of her athletic clothes and into a stunning dress as she modeling a gown from her own clothing line.

On Wednesday, Serena showed off her impressive figure in a skintight an acorn-colored zip sleeve dress. The ensemble flaunted Williams’ tiny waist, curvy hips, super-toned legs and arms, and her ample cleavage as she looked chic and stylish.

Serena also rocked a pair of stilettos with the dress as she posed with her hand on her hip and the wind blowing through her long hair. In the caption of the post, the athlete promises that the dress is so sexy that it will make your hair want to dance.

Serena wore her mane parted down to the side and styled in soft waves the fell behind her back. She accessorized the look with some sparkling earrings and a gold cuff bracelet. She also donned a full face of makeup for the post, which included long, thick eyelashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light glossy color on her lips.

However, Serena’s mini-me daughter, Alexis — whom she shares with her husband who’s name is also Alexis — wasn’t in the shot. The tennis ace has been sharing a lot of photos of herself with her little girl to social media as of late, including shots of them twinning in matching dresses and bathing suits.

According to a recent report by Page Six, Williams has opened up about becoming a mother, and how nervous she was to give birth to her baby girl.

“You get so much information before [having a baby], I was overloaded by what to do — so much so that I was frightened when it came time to give birth,” the seven-time Wimbledon champion stated.

“I was like, ‘You know what, I’m just not gonna do it.’ I was late, I was at my dad’s house and I was killing time. I think I was one of the few people who wanted to keep the baby inside. I was so terrified, but one of the things that this particular company is doing is helping women, so that’s just a touch of what’s in our portfolio … it’s been fun to work on,” Serena added of the company Mommy and Me, which she has invested in.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Serena Williams’ style, family, and busy life by following her her social media accounts.