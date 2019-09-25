Amber Rose, 9 Months Pregnant, Parades Around In Satin Pants & Top That’s Way Too Small

Labor could be any day now for Amber Rose. The model is nine months pregnant, although it looks like the 35-year-old is keeping on her feet in the final stages before welcoming her second child. Amber was spotted out and about yesterday with boyfriend and baby daddy Alexander “AE” Edwards, with photos obtained by The Daily Mail appearing to prove that this high-profile couple doesn’t get left alone.

Photos showed Amber and Alexander in Beverly Hills, California. The couple was grabbing lunch, although the newspaper’s report definitely seemed to be focusing on Amber’s giant bump. The star was looking sensational and glowing in the California heat, with a maternity wardrobe that got a full mention. The Daily Mail‘s report even noted that the model’s top barely covered her bump.

Amber was photographed looking trendy and casual, although some snazzy fabrics had upped the ante. The blonde was seen in a pair of black satin sweatpants bearing the Nike logo, with a top from the sports giant keeping things coordinated. Amber was showcasing her enormous baby bump via a cap-sleeved top in black, although this upper did seem to be struggling with the star’s beautiful bump.

Amber was seen with statement dark shades and simple jewelry, with fun platform shoes adding a little pizazz. The couple appeared happy as they dined out as this pair does, after all, have a lot to look forward to.

Amber’s pregnancy appears to have proven a major talking point. The star has been documenting her growing bump via her Instagram. While not all photos posted by the star are dedicated to that soon-to-be-born baby, recent posts have seen Amber mark the end stages of her pregnancy. The end of August saw Amber up the ante by posing in an animal-print bikini at the eight-month mark. Of course, humor was involved, with the caption seeing Amber refer to herself as a “hoe.”

The animal prints do seem to be a favorite for this fashionista. Slightly earlier on in her pregnancy, Amber took to Instagram in an eye-catching and skintight bodysuit in leopard prints. Also going down the spot-print route was a dress seen on the star just this month, per The Inquisitr.

Amber is already a mother to Sebastian “Bash” Taylor Thomaz: the star shares her son with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa. As to when Amber will go into labor, it’s hard to say. Given that the model has been keeping fans updated on her pregnancy via social media, though, it’s fair to assume that a major update will find itself documented.

