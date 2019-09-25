Kelly Clarkson Belts Out Sheryl Crow’s ‘If It Makes You Happy’ & Instagram Goes Wild

Kelly Clarkson’s fans have been going crazy over her awesome covers at the beginning of each episode of her talk show, and Wednesday was no different when she belted out Sheryl Crow’s hit song, “If It Makes You Happy,” in front of her studio audience.

Kelly’s performance was posted on Instagram, where her followers got to enjoy a clip from the cover, which blew them away. Fans took to the comments section to gush over Kelly’s singing chops yet again.

“So good Kelly,” one social media user wrote.

“I love how she’s so humble and adorable and awestruck over the stars. Yet, busts out any song and absolutely rocks it. Amazing voice and happy for all of her success,” another one of Kelly’s fans commented.

“One of my favorite artists covering one of my favorite artists, love it,” a third comment read.

“This is crazy good!!! Love Kelly and so very happy for all her success and the wonderful example of love that she is. Keep doing you my friend,” another adoring fan posted.

Kelly’s talk show has branded the opening cover song segment as “Kellyoke,” a play on the work karaoke, and Kelly’s viewers have come to love the start of the show.

The segment is a bit reminiscent of how Ellen DeGeneres likes to dance around before kicking off episodes of her show officially, but with a twist as fans get their own concert from Kelly each and every day. They also love hearing her cover other artists, which has been fun to hear Kelly’s take on popular songs.

In the clip, Kelly wears a black dress with matching black tights and silver heels. She had her blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail and donned a gorgeous face of makeup, which included long lashes, pink blush, and a dark berry color on her lips, a look that The Inquisitr recently reported on.

As many fans know, Kelly is one busy lady. In addition to raising two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander, she’s also now hosting her own talk show, which airs on NBC every weekday.

Kelly has also returned to the network’s hit singing competition series, The Voice, as a coach alongside John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton, where she is hoping to lead one of the members of Team Kelly to a big win for Season 17.

Fans can see more of Kelly Clarkson by following the singer on her social media accounts.