Louis Tomlinson Details Going Through A ‘Dark Side’ After Sister’s, Mother’s Death

Louis Tomlinson has had a rough couple of years. Recently, he spoke to The Guardian about how he is turning those dark moments into something that empowers him.

The “Back To You” hitmaker was saddened when his mom, Johannah Deakin, lost her battle with leukemia in December 2016. Then earlier this year, his younger sister, Felicite Tomlinson, 18, died of a heart attack at her home in Earls Court, London.

When speaking to the publication, Louis stated that the tragic events have given him a different perspective on life.

“That whole dark side I’ve gone through, it sounds stupid to say, but it gives me strength everywhere else in my life, because that’s the darkest sh*t that I’m going to have to deal with,” the “Kill My Mind” hitmaker shared. “So it makes everything else, not feel easier and not less important, but, in the grand scheme of things, you see things for what they are,” he said.

“I’ve been to rock bottom and I feel like, whatever my career’s going to throw in front of me, it’s going to be nothing as big or as emotionally heavy as that.”

Louis thanked his loyal fans for love and support over the years but doesn’t want people feeling sorry for him. He mentioned that turning something dark into something empowering makes him feel stronger.

The singer said he’s happier just focusing on life in the moment.

Louis rose to fame when he became a member of the British pop group One Direction. Together they released five studio albums – Up All Night, Take Me Home, Midnight Memories, Four, and Made in the A.M. – and enjoyed a number of hit singles.

According to Billboard, they achieved six top 10 hits on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and five No. 1 records in the U.K.

Since the group, Louis has embarked on a solo career and has worked with a number of high-profile names.

His first solo song with Steve Aoki in 2016, “Just Hold On,” peaked at No. 2 in the U.K. and also entered the top 10 across Europe.

His follow-up single, “Back To You” featured Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals and was another top 10 success.

In 2018, he became a judge on the 15th series of The X Factor in the U.K.

He revealed that his first release of 2019, “Two of Us,” was dedicated to his late mother, which The Inquisitr previously reported.

Out of the One Direction members, Louis and Liam Payne are the only ones to not release an album. Niall Horan and Harry Styles have both released one while Zayn Malik has dropped two since 2016.

