Leah Messer Talks Getting Back Together With Jeremy Calvert As He Reveals He Doesn’t Want To ‘Force’ It

Is Jeremy Calvert holding up the idea?

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert have seemingly been on the cusps of a reconciliation for months. So, what’s the hold up? During last night’s new episode of Teen Mom 2, fans got some answers.

According to a report from MTV News on September 24, the couple, who share 6-year-old daughter Adalynn Faith Calvert, are doing great as co-parents, but when it comes to re-igniting the former spark between them, Calvert appears to be hesitant to go back down that road with the mother of three.

“We’re in a good place,” Messer said. “We get along. Whatever happens happens.”

Although Messer seems to be open to giving her relationship with Calvert another shot, he doesn’t want to force anything.

“There’s no sense in forcing something,” he replied.

Messer and Calvert tied the knot in 2012, less than one year after Messer split from first husband Corey Simms, the father of her 9-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah, and one year later, their daughter was born. Then, the following year, in late 2014, rumors of drug use and cheating targeting Messer were shared. A short time after that, Calvert announced on his Twitter page that he was planning to divorce her.

In June 2015, Messer and Calvert’s divorce was finalized.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Messer and Calvert fueled rumors regarding a potentially impending reunion between them earlier this month on Instagram by engaging in a flirty exchange after Calvert shared a post with three steaks, which some suspected were made for him, Messer, and their daughter. However, as it was later confirmed, Messer was actually en route to Los Angeles at the time Calvert’s post was shared.

In June, Messer shared a photo of herself and Calvert enjoying a night out in West Virginia on Instagram and in the caption of the image, she told her fans and followers that there isn’t any “baby daddy/baby momma drama” between them and added that they are “always gonna kick it.” Months later, Messer admitted to hooking up with her ex-husband while out of town filming the Teen Mom 2 reunion earlier this year.

“We went out to the pub across the street, had a few drinks. And he was like, ‘You’re not going to your hotel tonight.’ And I thought, ‘Am I not going to my hotel room tonight?’ ” Messer recalled, via People. “One thing led to another.”

To see more of Messer, Calvert, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9b on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.