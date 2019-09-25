Hilde Osland Sizzles In A Pair Of Daisy Dukes Posing With Her ‘Dream Car’

Hilde Osland certainly knows how to live in style, with glamorous shots on sunny Australian beaches and snowy Canadian cliffs dominating her wildly popular Instagram account. With this in mind, it’s little surprise that she likes to drive in style as well, and recently confessed on the social media site while clad in a red top and daisy dukes that her dream car was a Mini Cooper.

The Scandinavian stunner is a formidable force on Instagram, and currently boasts over 1.4 million followers on the site. Because of her popularity, many clothing brands such as Fashion Nova and Cupshe have partnered with the blond beauty to showcase their clothing.

This latest post was one such example, with Hilde wearing a stunning red top from Hot Miami Styles as part of her ensemble.

In the picture, Hilde posed on the hood of a black and white Mini Cooper. For her top, she wore a long-sleeved, one-shouldered red bodysuit that was sure to hug all the curves of her fantastic hourglass shape.

For the bottom, she pulled on a pair of faded daisy dukes that eagle-eyed fans remembered from previous posts to the social media site. The higher cut emphasized her tiny waist. Her long blond locks were styled into loose waves and cascaded down past her shoulders.

Hilde accessorized with a number of gold necklaces, including one with with a trendy Roman coin charm, and a pair of oversized gold hoop earrings. The color of the jewelry accentuated the Scandinavian stunner’s golden tan.

Within half an hour, the picture already earned over 5,000 likes and around 140 comments.

“You look absolutely Gorgeous,” one fan gushed, with several fire emoji.

“The most beautiful woman,” seconded another, with two yellow hearts.

In her caption, Hilde asked her fans about their favorite cars, and one follower had the perfect answer.

“Any car with you in it,” he replied, with a heart-eyes face.

Hilde often enjoys getting to know her followers by asking them questions in her captions. For example, in another post, Hilde took a picture of herself wearing a rainbow crochet bikini and asked her fans whether they considered themselves more pool people or beach people.

Loading...

Considering that the picture was taken at the beach, it seems as if she favors the latter.

However, fans could probably have guessed that, as a number of Hilde’s pictures are taken on beautiful beaches down under.

Just yesterday, she dropped jaws on Instagram after posing on sandy dunes in a slingshot so revealing, she nearly spilled out, as covered by The Inquisitr.