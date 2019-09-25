Mila Kunis Is Unrecognizable With Blond Hair While Wearing See-Through Shirt In L.A.

Mila Kunis is known for her gorgeous good looks and striking brunette hair. However, she changed up her style recently, and now, she is nearly unrecognizable as she’s sporting bright blond hair with blue tips.

The Daily Mail reports that Mila was photographed by the paparazzi while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and she looked very different from usual. The That 70’s Show actress wore her newly dyed blond hair, which posted a pop of turquoise, up in a messy bun at the base of her head and covered it with a blue baseball cap.

Kunis smiled brightly as she was hit the town this week wearing a pair of form fitting jeans and a see-through white top with thin black stripes. The ensemble gave fans a peek through the sheer shirt at Mila’s black bra underneath. It also showcased her tiny waist and lean legs.

The actress sported a minimal makeup look for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes and black eyeliner. She also added pink blush on her cheeks and a nude lip to complete her glam look.

Kunis accessorized the outfit with a gold chain around her neck, a bracelet on her wrist, and a pair of white sneakers on her feet.

As many fans know, Mila got her start on That 70’s Show, which quickly became a huge TV hit and is still a fan favorite to this day. Kunis also met her husband, actor Ashton Kutcher, on the set of the show.

The Inquisitr reported last year that Mila was asked about the possibility of bringing the series back for a revival, and she didn’t shoot down the idea.

“Maybe,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

The actress revealed that she wouldn’t be able to say no to a revival of the beloved show, simply because she and Ashton are still so close with their former co-stars.

The show also starred Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Danny Masterson, Topher Grace, Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Tommy Chong, and Don Stark. However, Kunis says she doesn’t think there would be a high demand for a revival, which would have to be set sometime in the 1990s.

“We’re not as interesting as Roseanne. Nobody wants to see us back together,” Mila told the outlet.

Meanwhile, fans looking to see more of Mila Kunis and her husband can follow Ashton Kutcher on his Instagram account, as the actress is currently not on social media.