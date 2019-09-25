‘Three’s Company’ Star Suzanne Somers Reveals The Secret To Her Sizzling 42-Year Marriage

The actress, singer, author and business guru has some tips for wedded bliss.

Suzanne Somers is getting ready to publish her 27th book, and she has a lifetime of adventures to write about. The former Three’s Company star is now 72 years old and an actress, singer, health spokesperson and successful businesswoman.

In addition to her plethora of book titles, Somers has developed the Suzanne Selects skin, body care, and clothing line. In January she’ll release A New Way To Age.

Somers recently told Page Six that while she has had many setbacks — a difficult childhood, dyslexia, a breast cancer diagnosis, and the loss of her Malibu home to fire — she has repeatedly gathered herself together and moved forward. And one person has been by her side through almost all of it.

One of Somers’ biggest successes has been her marriage to her husband Alan Hamel, whom she wed in 1977. The star told Page Six the secret to her long marriage is togetherness — and maybe a nip of tequila.

“I’m married 42 years to Alan Hamel. We’ve never spent one night apart. He makes me feel beautiful. He brings me morning coffee. I wake up to him kissing me. He’s got my back.”

The former sitcom star also added that a nightcap helps set the tone for a relaxing evening with her man.

“Every night we have tequila. It’s one hour. One drink. Tequila gives you a slight edge. You get mellow.”

Somers, who met Hamel in the late 1960s when she was a prize model on the short-lived TV game show The Anniversary Game (he was the host), previously detailed her secrets to wedded bliss in her book Two’s Company: A Fifty-Year Romance with Lessons Learned in Love, Life & Business.

The actress told Today one of the biggest secrets to a happy marriage is to “give each other a lot of attention.”

She also noted the importance of “date nights,” and making at-home evenings romantic.

Loading...

“At night, we often date. And we’ll share a tequila. Sometimes we dance. And then I make him a great dinner, and I always light candles, and I just keep the romance in our relationship.”

Somers admitted her early years with Hamel weren’t as idyllic because the two were blending families. She has a son, Bruce, from her first marriage, and he has two kids from his prior marriage. They frequently argued early on, but in the past decade, the two have never even had a “cross tone” with one another.

“I know it’s weird. I miss him if he’s in the other room, and vice versa. We’re probably like those birds that pair up forever,” Somers said of her unusually close relationship with her husband.

In addition to a happy marriage, Somers’ female friendships are thriving. In July, she posed for a selfie with pals Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Laura Dern.