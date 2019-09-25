LeAnn Rimes Celebrates ‘Tight Tush Tuesday’ & Instagram Can’t Stop Laughing

LeAnn Rimes doesn’t seem to mind showing off her curves on social media, but this week the singer took things to a whole new level with her “Tight Tush Tuesday” photo, which had her fans rolling with laughter.

On Tuesday night, LeAnn took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo update, and it was a hilarious surprise for her followers. In the picture, Rimes is seen sitting at a bar in Nashville, Tennessee, where she turns and gives a sexy pose.

However, the bar stool stole the show as it was shaped like a woman’s backside. The large chair looked like someone’s booty in a pair of tiny bikini bottoms. LeAnn sat on the stool, making it appear as if the backside belonged to her in the funny snap.

In the photo, the singer donned a gorgeous, colorful dress with black see-through lace detailing. LeAnn’s toned arms were exposed as she turned around to face the camera with a sexy stare.

Rimes had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in wild curls that fell down her back and around her shoulders. She also donned a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and pink blush on her cheeks.

Of course, LeAnn’s fans couldn’t resist the urge to post their thoughts on the funny photo, and rushed to the comment section to do just that.

“Baby got back,” one follower wrote.

“That’s funny,” another comment read.

“This is the best,” another one of LeAnn’s followers said.

“Wow…who knew?!” a fourth social media user joked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rimes has been donning some racy looks on Instagram all summer long, and this week she posted a photo of herself on stage belting out tunes as she exposed her chest in a plunging dress.

The country music star has opened up in the past about how she stays so toned and fit, revealing that she and her husband, Eddie Cibrian, like to workout together.

Loading...

“We’ll go to SoulCycle. It’s our thing to do together,” Rimes told Delish, adding that she also takes a jump rope with her everywhere she goes to help her stay on track with her fitness no matter where she is.

However, Rimes doesn’t deprive herself, revealing that she’ll still eat all of her favorite foods from time to time.

“Now that I’m older, I just want to enjoy life. You want fries and mac and cheese and all the stuff you grew up on,” LeAnn Rimes added.