Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks A Skimpy Bikini In Booty-Baring Photo With Her Girlfriends

Alessandra gathered her model girlfriends to show off her bikini.

Alessandra Ambrosio gathered her girlfriends and her sister for a sizzling new bikini shot. The seriously stunning Brazilian Victoria’s Secret model enjoyed some time with her nearest and dearest in a new photo uploaded to the official Instagram account of her swimwear line, GAL Floripa, this week, which showed them all rocking their skimpy two-pieces during a sunny vacation.

The flawless photo showed Alessandra sitting on the edge of the pool in a high-waisted yellow thong bikini look taken from her line. She had her long brunette hair flowing down and a pair of dark sunglasses on her eyes as she soaked up the sunshine during a trip to Mexico.

The flawless snap showed the world-famous model posing alongside fellow Brazilian model Aline Nakashima and artist Lorrayne Mathias, as well as her GAL Floripa co-founders, Gisele Coria and sister Aline Ambrosio.

The group were all sporting different looks from the recently launched swimwear line, with Nakashima opting for a brown two-piece, Gisele in a skimpy purple string bikini, Aline in a nearly-nude pink bathing suit, and Lorrayne rocking a red swimsuit with a cut-out back.

The genetically blessed girl gang all posed with their hair down as they sat with the legs dangling in the swimming pool. They also all opted to cover their eyes from the beating-down sunshine with sunglasses, apart from Aline.

Many commented on just how gorgeous the ladies were looking during their Mexico trip, leaving messages in the comments section of the September 24 Instagram upload.

“Wow spectacular and sexy,” one person wrote, while others flooded the comments section with emoji ranging from faces wearing sunglasses to love hearts.

Alessandra often appears in front of the camera to promote GAL Floripa, with many stunning photos of the supermodel popping up on the swimwear line’s official Instagram account as well as on her own.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Alessandra pretty much sent the social media site into meltdown mode with a recent shot that showed her flashing some skin while wearing a nude bikini from the line.

Speaking to People about the collection earlier this year, the star admitted that she wanted her line to make women of all shapes and sizes feel confident about their bodies.

“Everyone should feel good wearing a swimsuit because it shows your body. You shouldn’t be self-conscious about it,” Alessandra explained to the outlet.

“We all have different shapes and need to embrace that,” the mom of two then continued. “We need to love who we are because that’s all we have anyway. If we don’t love who we are, who are we going to love?”