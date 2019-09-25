Rihanna Mourns The Loss Of Her Beloved Uncle On Instagram

Rihanna is mourning the loss of her beloved uncle Rudy Fenty in a touching Instagram post. The singer, songwriter, and fashion designer posted a photo of her late family member alongside a photo of her dad Ronald to the social media site on September 25.

The photo shows Rihanna’s father with his arm around her uncle as they both posed for the sweet pic.

Entertainment Tonight reported that the notoriously private singer paid tribute to her family member but did not reveal any personal details about why he passed and when.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Rihanna was recently in the news after she posted a series of photos of herself modeling lingerie from her SavageXFenty line, and former lover Chris Brown posted a flirty comment regarding the sexy pics. Brown made several comments on his former lover’s photo, stating that he wanted to be “the lamp” that was lying near the songstress. He also commented with several smile emoji, three times in a row.

The singer reportedly saw Brown’s remarks but didn’t take it too seriously. The NSFW Instagram photo was seen by 2 million social media users, who left comments which ranged from supporting a reunion of the couple to others who told Rihanna to stay away from Brown due to their tempestuous past.

Rihanna and Chris Brown began dating when he was 19 and she was 20. They were one of the most glamorous couples in the hip-hop world until one fateful night that played out on a very public stage sent their relationship spiraling downward.

It was prior to the 2009 Grammy Awards when an early morning altercation occurred in a car that made Brown a poster boy for domestic violence and Rihanna an unlikely victim. The singer reportedly found a text message from an old girlfriend on Brown’s phone, and the couple fought, with Brown reportedly striking Rihanna.

Rihanna was later seen in a photo where her face appeared to be bruised and swollen after the incident. Although they would reunite twice after the altercation, Brown’s career would take a downward turn. Soon after the incident, Brown was charged in March 2009 with felony assault.

Rihanna has since grown her career in other directions besides music. She collaborated on several cosmetics collections in the early 2010s. She would later launch her own line, Fenty Beauty, in 2017.

Britannica recently reported earlier this year that Rihanna was partnering with LVMH (Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton) to create her own fashion line, becoming the first woman of color to head a fashion house at LVMH. She has since released her first complete fashion collection.