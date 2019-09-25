Carrie Underwood Flaunts Insane Legs On Instagram, Thanks Dallas Fans For Attending Her Show

Country superstar Carrie Underwood is currently on her “Cry Pretty 360” tour and is bringing her powerhouse vocals and insane body to the stage night after night for eager fans. Carrie has also been bringing her 9 million Instagram followers along with her on the journey, as she shares plenty of pictures from the experience.

Just yesterday, Carrie posted a video on Instagram that showcased her performances in Houston, Texas, and Lafayette, Louisiana. The video highlighted the fans in the audience, the outfits she rocked on stage, Carrie’s interactions with both fans and members of her band, and more.

In her latest Instagram post, Carrie simply shared an update with four different pictures that captured the experience she had on her Dallas, Texas, tour stop. In the first picture, Carrie rocked a sparkling bodysuit, fishnet tights, and glittery high-heeled boots. Her blond locks were flowing down her back, and there was a slight fog around her as she stood in the spotlight. Her fans were visible in the shot, and her toned legs were on full display.

The second snap in the series featured a more feminine stage outfit, as she rocked a glittering dress with matching heeled booties that again had all eyes on her incredible legs. For the third and fourth shots, rather than showing off her outfits, Carrie gave her Instagram followers a peek at what the actual experience of watching the show was like by sharing two shots of the stage with different lighting.

In the caption of the post, Carrie thanked her audience in Dallas. Her fans absolutely loved the post, which racked up over 36,000 likes in just six hours.

Many of the fans who she thanked, and who actually attended that particular show, took to the comments section of the post to express their gratitude and appreciation for the country star.

“You were incredible! Hands down, the best concert I’ve ever been to. What a fabulous night. Thank you!” one follower commented.

Loading...

Another fan said “amazing show!! Can’t get enough of you!!”

“You were AMAZING!! So worth the wait! I now have zero voice because let’s face it you have to scream/sing every word,” another fan added.

One follower called Carrie “a true queen.”

According to Carrie’s website, Carrie Underwood Official, there are still quite a few stops remaining on the tour. The country cutie will be bringing her stunning performances to Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and more. Fans will have to stay tuned to Carrie’s Instagram page to see what else she shares from her various stops along the way.