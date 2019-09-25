Kelly Ripa Jokes About Her Small Chest: ‘There’s Not So Much To Work With’

Kelly joked about her smaller assets while opening up about her mammogram struggles.

Kelly Ripa once again proved that she’s not afraid to poke a whole lot of fun at herself as she opened up about a past mammogram appointment on Live! with Kelly and Ryan. The TV personality showed off her self-depreciating side on the ABC morning show as she spoke to co-host Ryan Seacrest about her struggles during an appointment because she has so little “to work with” in the chest department.

She jokingly told her co-host, per Hollywood Life, “You don’t know the fun of a mammogram until you’ve gone with me. Because, you know, what really are they going to put in that vice?”

She then continued to recall her pretty stressful X-ray process, which is used to screen for breast cancer, as she gave Ryan a demonstration of what it’s really like to undergo the test.

Recalling how she had to text husband Mark Consuelous part-way through the screening to sort out their dinner at home, she playfully joked that those taking the X-ray would actually have had an easier time with Ryan than with her.

“They would have an easier time with you than with me. Trust me. They’ve got more to work with here than with what I have,” she quipped, admitting that she thought there has to be another, less uncomfortable, way to get checked.

Kelly then went on to recall the conversation she had with the technician because of her smaller chest size.

“I go, ‘I don’t know what you’re going to put in there’ and she’s like, ‘Don’t worry about it,'” Kelly recalled, noting that the technician told her she’d take skin from her back or her neck if she had to.

“There’s not so much for them to work with, so literally, my face is smashed in the glass,” she added of the pretty awkward experience.

Kelly’s hilarious reconstruction had fans clearly relating to her story on social media, as many took to Twitter to share their thoughts after seeing the former All My Children joke about her struggles.

@KellyRipa 's impression of a #mammogram is spot on! Some of us have to go through that twice a year. ???? #squishyourboobies — An Inadequate Mom (@InadequateMom) September 24, 2019

@LiveKellyRyan @KellyRipa is giving me life this morning describing her mammogram experience! ???? @RyanSeacrest thank you for being a trooper. "There has to be a better way." Couldn't agree more. — Amanda Compton (@apecchioni) September 24, 2019

Kelly Ripa‘s description of a mammogram is epic! ????????@LiveKellyRyan — Kim Gieseman (@Bulldoggymom) September 24, 2019

Watching @KellyRipa giving @RyanSeacrest a demonstration of what women go through during a mammogram is hilarious ????. @LiveKellyRyan pic.twitter.com/UiWIwp7Qu2 — Dr. Liz (@LizBC1908) September 24, 2019

Loading...

The star has poked fun at herself for her small chest size more than once before, but previously told Life & Style that she has no plans to ever go under the knife to change her body.

“I like to say I’m a 32A long. I’ve added the long because I’ve nursed three kids,” Kelly joked of her bra size in the past interview, per The Oklahoman. “I feel really happy as I am now and with what I’ve got.”

“I would never have a boob job,” the body-confident star added, telling the outlet that she was too “wimpy” to ever go under the knife for the cosmetic surgery.

Kelly and Ryan’s live TV mammogram demonstration comes shortly after the former returned to the popular morning show this week after missing a handful of recent tapings due to illness. She returned to her seat alongside the longtime American Idol host on September 23.