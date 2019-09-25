‘One Piece’ Chapter 957 Spoilers: Former Members Of Rocks Revealed, Garp, Roger Defeated Legendary Group

The latest chapter of One Piece had interesting and heartbreaking revelations, including the death of Revolutionary Army Chief of Staff Sabo, the abolishment of the Warlord System, and the failed assassination attempt of the royals of the Alabasta Kingdom. However, while most fans are expecting to see if the World Government will succeed in capturing the former Warlords, One Piece Chapter 957 is set to focus on a different topic.

According to the spoilers at Reddit, One Piece Chapter 957 will be revealing some interesting information about the Rocks, a legendary pirate group that became prominent 40 years ago before the late Pirate King, Gol D. Roger, came into power. The Rocks was first mentioned during the Reverie Arc when Hina said the legendary group was still growing in power even after losing their leader in the past. The Rocks also became the major reason Monkey D. Garp earned the title “Hero of the Marines.”

One Piece Chapter 957 spoilers revealed some of the former members of the Rocks. Members include Whitebeard Pirates captain Edward Newgate, Beast Pirates captain Kaido, Big Mom Pirates captain Charlotte Linlin, and Golden Lion Shiki. This confirmed that Kaido and Big Mom were really on the same ship before they decided to form their own crew and became one of the Four Emperors of the Sea.

The legendary pirate group was named after their leader Rocks. According to One Piece Chapter 957 spoilers, Rocks also has “D” in his name like Monkey D. Luffy, Monkey D. Dragon, Monkey D. Garp, Portgas D. Ace, Gol D. Roger, Portgas D. Rouge, Jaguar D. Saul, Trafalgar D. Water Law, and Marshall D. Teach.

With powerful members like Whitebeard, Kaido, Big Mom, and Shiki, it’s not surprising at all why the Rocks became prominent and was feared all around the world. However, there was a group who bravely challenged and defeated the Rocks, which was the alliance formed by Roger and Garp. One Piece Chapter 957 spoilers revealed that Roger and Garp teamed up to end the reign of the Rocks. This could be the main reason Roger and Garp had a strong bond despite almost killing each other countless times.

One Piece Chapter 957 will also likely reveal the bounties of Roger, Whitebeard, Kaido, Big Mom, and Shanks. As the Pirate King, Roger has the highest bounty, which is 5.5 billion berries, while Whitebeard has the second highest with 5 billion berries on his head. Kaido, Big Mom, and Shanks have bounties of 4.6 billion, 4.3 billion, and 4 billion berries, respectively. Though the spoilers didn’t reveal the exact amount, Blackbeard currently has the lowest bounty among the Emperors of the Sea.