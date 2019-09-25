Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly Rekindling Romance With Ex Nicolas Cage

Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley, is reportedly rekindling a romance with her ex-husband Nicolas Cage, reported Radar Online. The site revealed that the couple is talking once again and spending time together, 17 years after they first split.

The couple wed in 2002 and were married for exactly 107 days before separating. They officially divorced in 2004.

“They talk a lot and have rediscovered their feelings for each other. It all started when Nic reached out to her in early summer,” claims a source close to the couple, per Radar Online. “Since then, they’ve been on the phone nonstop and have even met up for dates!”

“There’s a lot of talk that they’ve rediscovered a new, intense connection,” the source continued of the couple reportedly rekindling their love affair.

Presley, 51, has been married four times, and her last union was with Michael Lockwood in 2006. The couple is parents to twins Finley and Harper. They split in 2016. Presley was previously married to musician Danny Keough from 1998 to 1994. She then famously wed the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, from 1994 to 1996, and then, tied the knot with Cage in 2002. Presley is also a mother to Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough.

Cage, 55, has also been unlucky in love. He also has been married four times. His first wife was Oscar-winner Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001. Cage then wed Presley, and shortly after, married Alice Kim. Their union lasted from 2004 to 2016. He was also briefly married to Erika Koike. Cage has two children, Weston Coppola Cage and Kal-El Coppola Cage.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Lisa Marie notably commented on the scandal surrounding her ex-husband Michael Jackson by reportedly stating she would have taken matters into her own hands had she known about her husband’s alleged sexual abuse of children.

Presley stated, per The Inquisitr story, “That was a train wreck, you know. If I had seen anything, believe me, his a** would have been hanging from a tree. I don’t know, I never saw anything like that.”

She also claimed in a 1995 interview with Diane Sawyer that she knew nothing about Jackson’s alleged inappropriate relationships with children.

Presley is also reportedly writing a tell-all book about her life, and according to Fox News, she is receiving a hefty payday for the tome. The singer and songwriter has reportedly sold a manuscript to Gallery Books for between $3 million and $4 million. Fox News reported the book, claims a source close to Presley, will contain “shocking revelations about Michael Jackson and a completely new understanding of Elvis.”

Both notoriously private stars have not commented on a rekindling of their relationship.