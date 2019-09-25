Paula Patton, 43, Rocks A Skimpy Leopard-Print Swimsuit At The Beach

Paula sizzled in a skimpy leopard-print bathing suit at the beach in Malibu.

Paula Patton is showing off her seriously toned beach body in a sexy leopard-print swimsuit while hitting the beach. The gorgeous actress showed off her fierce side and her serious body confidence as she enjoyed a sunny day at the coast in Malibu on September 23, walking along the sand in her skimpy one-piece.

As fans of the Baggage Claim and Hitch actress can see in stunning new photos shared by The Daily Mail, the gorgeous star has put in some serious hard work in the gym as she proudly revealed her age-defying body, including her long and toned legs and trim middle, in the sassy backless one-piece.

Paula – who will celebrate her 44th birthday in December – was photographed by awaiting paparazzi making her way into the ocean as she sported her long brunette hair up in a topknot.

The gorgeous star splashed around in the ocean in the candid photos that were shared online by the outlet, getting wet in the water during her fun beach day before heading back to the sand to dry off while reading a book.

The stunning shots of the star soaking up the sun at the beach come shortly after Patton’s former husband Robin Thicke’s new flame shared a pretty revealing photo of her own.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Thicke’s girlfriend, 24-year-old April Love Geary, took to Instagram to share a stunning shot of herself by the pool while posing in a red bikini.

Paula and Robin were married for a decade between 2005 and 2015. She and The Masked Singer star share one son together, 9-year-old Julian.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

But it will probably come as little surprise to fans of Patton to see her looking to fit, happy, and healthy as she hit the beach in Malibu in her animal-print swimsuit this week.

The stunning Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol star has previously spoken out about her dedication to living a healthy lifestyle, but told People shortly after giving birth to her son that losing the baby weight was actually one of the hardest things she’d ever done.

“It was really [one of the] most grueling and one of the hardest things I’ve done. I worked out for two and half hours, six days a week for a couple of months. It was so hard!” she said of how she bounced back after baby.

“I would never cry in front of the boys, but inside I was hurting and a little depressed. You have to get past that moment of self-doubt,” Paula continued. “After a month, the wall came down and the training felt doable. It still wasn’t easy, but doable and that felt really empowering.”