Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Show Off Son Archie In Adorable Photo Op

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are continuing their first royal engagement as both a married couple and new parents to Africa, where they showed off their almost five-month son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor in an adorable photo op to one of the prince’s oldest friends, Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

People Magazine reported that Archie completed his first royal engagement to meet the famous Archbishop and legendary anti-Apartheid campaigner, and his daughter Thandeka.

The couple met Archbishop Tutu at the Archbishop’s foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, which according to People Magazine, contributes to the development of youth and leadership, and works to facilitate discussions about social justice.

The entertainment news publication reported that the couple and their son enjoyed their time with the Archbishop and Prince Harry reportedly revealed that his son is growing up so fast, claiming that the baby “constantly wants to stand” to which Markle replied, “he is an old soul.”

People also reported that the Prince originally met the Archbishop in 2015 during a tour of South Africa, when as a working royal, Harry recognized Tutu’s work for U.K. communities and international peace.

The Inquisitr previously reported that although fans of the couple were treated to a cute photo op of Archie, his parents and the Archbishop, the baby will likely not be out and about every day of the couple’s tour of the country. Katie Nicholl, a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight, revealed that Archie would not miss any important moments, such as the meetup with the Archbishop, but will likely be kept out of the spotlight for the most part during his first royal tour.

“Archie is the youngest royal to make such a long-distance journey, he is only five months old,” Nicholl stated to Entertainment Tonight. “We are told the couple is hoping to involve him in the schedule at some point, but don’t expect to see too much of him on this tour. We are hoping to see Archie later on in the program. The couple is hoping that he will be present for some of the engagements.”

Toby Melville / Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed on Instagram they were heading to Africa in early September, revealing their itinerary for the trip. It was there that the couple first confirmed their meeting with Archbishop Tutu and participating in an event with the group “Waves for Change,” where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the organization for some inspirational words and a little dance.

The social media site also revealed that in the next few days, Prince Harry will join the Halo Trust, an organization that continues its work to rid the world of landmines. This was a cause championed by his mother, the late Princess Diana, in the year prior to her death.

Also on the couple’s itinerary is for the Prince to travel to Malawi to meet with members of the British Army. Harry will also deliver a new initiative which he personally worked on, a Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, where he consulted with Governments in Namibia, Botswana and Angola to protect forest and wildlife corridors around the Okavango Delta.

As for Markle, she will continue her work championing women’s causes while she is visiting Africa, including local organizations that promote women and girls’ health and education, entrepreneurship and leadership.

The royal couple will continue their official engagements throughout the next week before returning to their home at Frogmore Cottage in England. This series of events marks the official end of Markle’s maternity leave although it is uncertain just how many royal engagements she will take on now that she is a new mother.