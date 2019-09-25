Gwen Stefani Shocked ‘Just A Girl’ Became A Big Hit

Gwen Stefani rose to fame in the 1990s as the lead singer of No Doubt and one of their first big hits was the single, “Just A Girl.” Nearly 25 years later, the “Spark The Fire” songstress is still surprised about the success it had, per Music News.

Stefani made an appearance on The View and revealed that the song was written when she was naive. She stated that at the time she hadn’t written many songs and that she didn’t fully know who she was either.

She mentioned that she wrote the song because she was getting in touch with realizing she’s a female and that things start to feel different when growing up.

“Then, through life, you sort of start to realize, ‘Oh, someone just whistled at me, what does that mean?’ You get this kind of, like, power through your sexuality, but then you’re kind of vulnerable at the same time, because all of a sudden you’re a victim, like, ‘I can’t drive late at night? Why?'” she said.

“I never thought anyone would hear the song or that I would be sitting here talking about it all these years later, but I feel proud of it.”

The song was first released in 1995 and peaked at No. 23 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and No. 3 in Australia and the U.K.

It was taken from No Doubt’s hugely successful Tragic Kingdom album which went on to sell over 10 million copies in the U.S. alone and has been certified diamond, according to RIAA.

Stefani is currently performing in her own Las Vegas residency which goes by the same same, “Just A Girl.” The show first kicked off in June last year and will continue next month in October. The “Wind It Up” hitmaker announced that the final two legs will take place next year in February and May which had fans very excited, per The Inquisitr.

The set list consists of hits from when she was in No Doubt and a solo artist as well as some cover songs.

Gwen, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment are donating $1 of every ticket to Cure 4 The Kids Foundation which helps provide medical treatment towards children facing a number of life-threatening conditions.

While being busy performing as a headliner in Vegas, she is also a judge on the 17th season of The Voice alongside John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and her boyfriend, Blake Shelton. The first episode premiered September 23 on NBC.

