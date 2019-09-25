Blac Chyna Shows Serious Skin In The Tiniest White Swimsuit

Blac's leaving very little to the imagination in a sizzling new photo.

Blac Chyna is leaving seriously little to the imagination in a new photo shared to her Instagram account this week. The model and reality star seriously turned up the heat with a sizzling new swimsuit photo that showed off her voluptuous curves as she posed with friend and Instagram model Lira Galore, also known as Lira Mercer, during a fun trip on a boat.

The snap posted to the social media site on September 24 showed 31-year-old Blac with her back towards the camera as she posed in a seriously revealing white backless thong swimsuit.

The star – who shares 2-year-old daughter Dream with former fiancé Rob Kardashian – smiled from ear to ear as she stood in front of her friend in her skimpy swimwear, while Lira also showed some skin of her own in a barely there bikini.

Chyna didn’t reveal their exact location in the upload as they showed off all the fun they had on the yacht, but did tag fashion brand Fashion Nova as she showed off her multiple tattoos.

Fans most definitely took notice of Blac’s revealing Instagram upload, with many flooding the comments section with praise for the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

“Magnifique,” one person commented on the swimwear photo, with two emoji with hearts for eyes. Another said, “Wow beautiful goodness.”

A third person wrote after seeing her sizzling in her white swimwear, “Damn look at that smile.”

Others left several heart and fire emoji on the revealing new photo shared by the mom of two, whose real name is Angela White.

The sizzling snap has already received more than 177,000 likes from her 16 million followers in the first 19 hours since she uploaded it to her account.

Chyna’s definitely not exactly a stranger to showing off some skin on social media, though.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the mom of two showed off a whole lot of skin in another snap posted to her Instagram account as she rocked a newspaper print thong bodysuit for a risqué photo shoot.

Loading...

Back in June, Blac shared one of the secrets to her flawless curves on Instagram as she revealed the unique workout gear she wears that she credited for helping her to look so “super snatch.”

“I’ve been so busy lately, But I’m Back at it Again in the @InstaCurve__ Sauna Sweat Vest plus the Caffeine Cream Got me Super Snatch,” Chyna told her millions of followers, per Celebrity Insider.

“It has Velcro Straps at the Waist so you can tighten it as you like,” she continued of her go-to workout gear. “I’m ready to Sweat out All these Holiday Toxins! Who’s with me?”