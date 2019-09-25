‘American Horror Story’ Theory: Some Fans Suspect The Killer In ‘AHS 1984’ Is Not Who It Seems

A new 'American Horror Story' theory sees Mr. Jingles as the hero and not the villain.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the first episode of FX’s American Horror Story Season 9. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

It seems pretty cut and dried regarding the killer in this season of American Horror Story. Mr. Jingles is billed as the killer and, considering he has also recently escaped from a mental facility, it seems pretty evident that more murders will result in the upcoming season, also known as AHS 1984.

However, some fans, after watching the first episode have come up with a theory that sees Mr. Jingles as the savior in this story and not the villain.

According to The Sun, there are some fans who believe that Margaret (Leslie Grossman) is the actual killer and not Mr. Jingles. Margaret was present during the initial slaughter of campers at Camp Redwood. She managed to survive and later went on to reopen the camp.

“Okay so here’s what I’ve been kicking around, Leslie Grossman’s character didn’t survive the first massacre, she was the killer,” Dr_Shroomin said in a Reddit post about the AHS 1984 theory.

“Clearly she’s supposed to be the dorky/less sexually desirable/etc girl in her bunk so she snapped and killed the other campers.”

This theory then sees Margaret blame someone else on hand. This person turns out to be Mr. Jingles who was institutionalized as a result.

The premiere episode of American Horror Story Season 9 saw Mr. Jingles escape his confinement, indicating that another killing spree was about to commence. However, this AHS theory also has this covered.

“Years later [Margaret] reopens the camp. Mr. Jingles breaks out to try and stop her as she starts her spree all over again with the next gen[eration] of campers.”

As a result of this, it would mean that Mr. Jingles is actually the hero of AHS 1984. And, if this theory doesn’t quite fit viewers ideas of what is going on in American Horror Story, the Redditor also offers another suggestion. They propose that Mr. Jingles has escaped confinement in order to kill all of the new campers at Camp Redwood and frame Margaret for it in order to pay her back for what she did to him.

Of course, viewers will have to tune in to upcoming episodes of American Horror Story in order to find out whether or not his theory is correct.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this season of American Horror Story also features a real-life serial killer by the name of Richard Ramirez. Also known as the Night Stalker, Ramirez killed at least 14 people between April of 1984 and August of 1985. He was eventually arrested and convicted of 13 murders. The death penalty was laid down but Ramirez died from complications of B-cell lymphoma before it could be enacted.

Season 9 of American Horror Story will return to FX on Wednesday, September 25, at 10 p.m. ET. AHS has also been renewed for a 10th season.