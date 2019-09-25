‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Early Review Are In And Critics Are Confident For Upcoming Season

Some critics believe Season 10 of 'The Walking Dead' might draw back viewers who had dipped out previously.

With the Season 10 premiere of AMC’s The Walking Dead looming, the early reviews are now in and critics are full of praise for the start of the season.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead saw the loss of the main character, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). This along with some storylines that viewers were not fond of saw a decline in viewership. However, critics are confident with the upcoming tenth season and believe it will draw back viewers who dipped out in previous seasons.

Digital Spy did a rundown on all the early reviews for Episode 1 (titled “Lines We Cross”) of Season 10 of The Walking Dead. They found that, overwhelming, the reviews were positive for the upcoming season.

“While past season premieres have mostly been content with serving up big action sequences, bombastic calls to war, and a fake-out or two, ‘Lines We Cross’ gets to the meat of the story quickly and efficiently, setting up some of the major conflicts that will undoubtedly drive the first half of the season,” the critic for Den of Geek revealed.

Decider described the first episode as “gross” and “scary” but also competent in its storytelling for the upcoming season.

Many of the media outlets that were given early screeners for Episode 1 of The Walking Dead Season 10 also mentioned the fact that this episode had them excited for what the remainder of the season will bring in terms of storylines.

Forbes, who has been particularly critical of the companion series, Fear the Walking Dead, was more excited about the return of The Walking Dead.

“The writing remains on point, the direction is solid. The show is still in a good place. I’m not worried.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Season 10 of The Walking Dead will feature the continued conflict between the communities and the Whisperers, who are headed by Alpha (Samantha Morton). As to whether or not this conflict will result in an all-out war between the groups remains to be seen. However, it has been noted that the communities are forming a militia army just in case things escalate.

Needless to say, for those that are still tuning in every week for The Walking Dead, these early reviews are just making the wait seem decidedly longer.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.