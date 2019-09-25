WWE News: Hall Of Famer Has High Praise For ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt

Thanks to a gimmick change that now sees him switch between an ostensibly friendly, cheerful children’s television host and a menacing, masked character called “The Fiend,” Bray Wyatt has revitalized his once-stagnant WWE career. Apart from earning raves for his typically dark persona, Wyatt has also earned the respect of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, who officially allowed him to use his signature Mandible Claw finisher in July, not long after the two took part in a segment on the “Raw Reunion” episode of Monday Night Raw.

As noted by WrestlingNews.co, Foley hasn’t been shy about saying how much a fan he is of Wyatt’s character. This was again evident on Monday, as the self-proclaimed “hardcore legend” took to Twitter to comment on that night’s episode of Raw. As quoted by the publication, the WWE Hall of Famer praised Wyatt for his recent impact on WWE programming as one of the red brand’s more popular wrestlers.

“When @WWEBrayWyatt is on my screen, I put down whatever I’m doing and watch. #TheFiend is creating some of the most captivating @WWE TV in years! #RAW.”

According to Cageside Seats, Wyatt’s appearance on this week’s Monday Night Raw included a new “Firefly Fun House” segment where the wrestler, as his kiddie-friendly alter-ego, broke a Seth Rollins action figure in half so that two of his puppets could share the toy. This tied in to his rivalry with Rollins ahead of their Universal Championship match at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on October 6.

Later that night, Wyatt emerged as “The Fiend,” interrupting Rollins’ main-event match against Braun Strowman, using the Mandible Claw on the latter as he choked out his former Wyatt Family stablemate. Although it seemed as if Wyatt was going for another attack on Rollins, he instead turned his attention back to the freshly-recovered Strowman and performed the same move a second time to close out the show. This, per Cageside Seats, allowed Wyatt to live up to his earlier promise that “The Fiend” would protect Rollins ahead of their match at Hell in a Cell.

Loading...

Meanwhile, Mick Foley isn’t the only WWE legend who recently had something good to say about Bray Wyatt and his fiendish persona. As reported previously by The Inquisitr, Kane appeared on the Two Man Power Trip podcast last week, where he said that it was an honor for him to return on the September 16 episode of Monday Night Raw and take part in Wyatt’s storyline with Rollins. While he admitted that he was “creeped out” by “The Fiend,” the current mayor of Knox County, Tennessee (under his real name of Glenn Jacobs), said that Wyatt’s new character is a “tremendous” one that shows how creative he could be as a performer.