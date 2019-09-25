Yazmin Oukhellou Tells Fans To ‘Look Back At It’ As She Flaunts Shapely Booty

All eyes of her followers are on The Only Way Is Essex star Yazmin Oukhellou once more. Only this time, she wants them on her backside.

“Look back at it,” the brunette bombshell penned in the caption of her latest sizzling snap.

Published on her profile roughly 10 hours ago, the snap features Yazmin rocking a white one-piece swimsuit. The suit appeared to be rather simple in terms of design with a bit of ruching near the small of her back. While the suit had a plunging neckline from the back, it was not a frontal snapshot. So, there was no way to tell whether the suit was revealing or conservative. It did, however, have thicker shoulder straps supporting her bust.

The highlight of the bathing suit snap was Yazmin’s curvaceous backside. Her vibrant white suit did a nice job spotlighting her firm booty as it complemented her caramel-colored complexion.

It was unclear as to where the sexy snapshot might have been taken as she appeared to be standing in front of some sort of textured cement wall that featured an assortment of brown, black, and white speckles.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Yazmin revealed to her followers in a snapshot from a few days ago that she’d recently gone a little darker with a new shade of brown hair. In her newest snapshot, her newly darkened locks were parted down the middle with bouncy curls flowing down her back.

While the photo was snapped from behind, Yazmin took the advice of her own caption and tilted her head so she was looking back over one of her shoulders. While this gave her followers a nice glimpse of her face, she didn’t look directly into the camera.

In terms of cosmetics, Yazmin opted for a bold light pink lip color. She paired it with her usual dark, thick eyeliner.

The sizzling backside snap was well-received by her 508,000 followers as it accumulated just shy of 7,500 likes and over 100 comments. These numbers are comparable to her frontal snapshot showcasing her cleavage in a crop top from two days ago that has pulled in over 8,000 likes with just over 100 comments.

“Perfect,” “gorgeous,” and “wow,” were some of the single-word complements her followers showered her with as they chased the kind words with heart and fire emojis.

Loading...

“Spectacular goddess,” one adoring follower gushed.

Another chimed in: “You. Are. Something. Else.”

While Oukhellou has been active on her Instagram Stories in the past 24 hours, she doesn’t have much new to report. In fact, her only update included her sharing the same swimsuit snapshot that she shared on her wall.