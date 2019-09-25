‘The Walking Dead’: Showrunner Discusses Love Quadrangle Featured In Season 10

The love quadrangle between Rosita, Father Gabriel, Siddiq, and Eugene will be explored in Season 10 of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead, it was discovered that Rosita (Christian Serratos) was pregnant. The assumption was that Father Gabriel (Seth Gillam) was the father, due to their ongoing relationship. However, it was later revealed that Rosita had a fling with Siddiq (Avi Nash) prior to hooking up with Gabriel. Added into the mix is the fact that Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) has professed his love to Rosita, and things are lining up to be pretty messy between this group in Season 10.

According to an interview The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang did with Entertainment Weekly, this love quadrangle will certainly be explored further in Season 10.

“It’s so much fun for us to kind of deal with this love quadrangle,” Kang said.

In addition, Kang suggests that fans have a lot of comedic value as well as emotional upheaval involving this group in Season 10 of The Walking Dead.

“It’s three men and Rosita and this child. And as dramatic as the show is in general, they’re all very strong with some comedic stuff too. So, that’s been just kind of an interesting and fun flavor. But there’s also a lot of emotion involved because you’re dealing with one of our most vulnerable people in the community — a baby who’s innocent and needs the protection of parents and community in the midst of this Whisperer war that’s going on, which is really intense.”

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

Loading...

Kang also hints that this love quadrangle might also be responsible for some surprising twists and turns in Season 10 of The Walking Dead. However, she was not prepared to give out any specific hints so viewers will just have to tune into the Season 10 premiere to find out more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rosita’s child will be named Coco. This is an abbreviation of the Spanish word “Socorro,” which translates to “help” or “relief.” Serratos actually came up with the name for Rosita’s baby when questioned by Kang over what the baby should be called. Socorro is actually a fairly common name for women in her family and Serratos told Kang that the name was commonly shortened to Coco. Kang took this story on board and eventually decided it was the perfect name for Rosita’s baby.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.