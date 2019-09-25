Miley Cyrus Bares Toned Legs In Daisy Dukes And A Black Sports Bra

Brandi Cyrus wonders if her sister is at the 'gun show.'

Singer Miley Cyrus showed off her strength and consistency on Instagram this evening, thrilling her 99.4 million followers on the popular social media platform.

The “The Climb” singer climbed up among some gorgeous rock formations in Antelope Canyon, east of Page, Arizona. The entertainer credited consistency for her incredibly strong and toned body. In the series of two images, Cyrus wore a black sports bra and a pair of high-waisted, cutoff Daisy Dukes. Atop her long, braided hair, Miley wore a hat, and she finished off the casual look with a pair of tennis shoes.

In the first image, she posed with one hand behind her head, flexing her bicep with her multiple tattoos on full display in the beautiful natural setting. Cyrus rested her other hand on her hip

“Uh is this the gun show orrrr???” asked Miley’s 32-year-old sister Brandi Cyrus.

Miley responded to her sister with an emoji of a flexed bicep and a fire emoji.

In the second image, the singer was all smiles as she looked down at her legs, which had incredibly toned calves and thighs.

In less than an hour, almost 500,000 people on Instagram pressed the “like” button in support of the 26-year-old whose recent divorce from Liam Hemsworth after just seven months of marriage made headlines. More than 2,600 fans left supportive comments for the “Can’t Be Tamed” singer, who also recently broke up with her girlfriend of one month, Kaitlyn Carter, The Inquisitr reported.

“You look so beautiful and cute. Keep up the great work,” encouraged one follower.

“Natural beauty!” wrote another with a double entendre.

“Love going there,” enthused a fan.

“Nature our mother,” another declared.

“My dream place to visit!” declared a follower.

Yahoo! Entertainment reported that Cyrus experienced a scare recently when a man threatened her at her Las Vegas show. Allegedly, the man, David Rumsey, 42, threatened to “impregnate” the singer, and he was arrested on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena where Miley performed at the iHeart Radio Music Festival earning great reviews. Cyrus’s security noticed Rumsey and they detained him until the police arrived on the scene to arrest him. Currently, Rumsey is in jail with a $100,000 bond, and his first hearing is set for October 7.

So far, it looks like Miley feels safe after Rumsey’s arrest, and she hasn’t let the situation keep her from enjoying her time in Nevada among the unique dessert formations she recently visited.

On her Instagram story, Cyrus recently reposted a beautiful picture of the moon shining over a darkened landscape, which singer Ariana Grande shared.