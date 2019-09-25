Christina Aguilera Rocks Cleavage-Baring White Costume In Return To Vegas With The Experience

Singer Christina Aguilera returned to Las Vegas with her outer space-themed show, “The Experience.” The “Keeps Gettin’ Better” singer thrilled her 6.2 million followers on Instagram with her post announcing her return to her residency, which runs through March 2020.

In a series of two images, an incredibly made-up Aguilera rocked a low-cut white costume that featured plenty of glittering rhinestones, massive shoulders, and a towering round piece behind her head. The top featured a deep V, and it barely contained the “Genie in a Bottle” singer’s cleavage. In fact, the silver X-shaped pasties Xtina wore to protect her modesty peeked out from underneath the white top. Her hair was pulled back in a high ponytail with a piece of leather wrapped around it, genie-style. Her wavy blond-and-pink locks fell down her back.

The singer looked equal parts angel and devil with makeup that included a dramatic eye with glittery red eyeshadow that faded into black. Heavy lashes and black eyeliner brought the daring look together. Xtina’s lips were painted a deep matte red, accentuating their full, bow-like shape. On her fingernails, Aguilera wore dark polish, which contrasted against the white of her costume. In the background, a rack filled with additional costumes was visible.

In her caption, the singer thanked Vegas for its warm welcome back to the city, and she said she’d see them tonight. She performed at the Zappos Theater in Las Vegas at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Within minutes, nearly 50,000 followers pressed the “like” button to show their appreciation, and more than 700 left supportive comments for the singer congratulating her on her return to Sin City.

“White as an angel,” declared a follower.

“Xtina, the conqueror of worlds! You look like a comic book vixen,” read one fan’s comparison.

“Such a beautiful and talented queen!” another replied.

Some even compared the former The Voice judge’s look to that of Emilia Clarke’s character Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons on HBO’s Game of Thrones.

“Targaryen house,” the fan wrote.

Excited fans revealed that they were already in line to see Aguilera. Some even celebrated special occasions at the concert.

“I’m seeing you tonight on my birthday! Can’t wait to be blown away!”

The Inquisitr recently reported that Aguilera’s secret song “Haunted Heart” for the upcoming animated TheAddams Family movie leaked. The leak came after the singer performed the new song before its official release at a “31 Nights of Fans Fest” taping for Freeform. Amidst tight security, somebody managed to catch the performance on a cell phone and posted the video to YouTube.