Ashley Graham Drops It Low, Showing Off Baby Bump In Form-Hugging Ruched Green Dress

Last month, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Ashley Graham announced that she is pregnant with her first child with husband Justin Ervin. Today, the mother-to-be shared some fun pictures of herself rocking her growing baby bump with her 9.2 million Instagram followers.

The model posted a series of three candid snapshots of herself. In them, she wore a sleeveless, olive-green, form-hugging ruched dress. The dress featured a low-cut top, which displayed her voluptuous chest above her bump. She accessorized the look with large gold hoop earrings and several gold necklaces that hung down into her cleavage. The expecting mother pulled her long, brunette locks into a high ponytail, allowing her hair to hang down her back.

In the first two pictures, the model posed squatted down, and it looked like she might be dancing. In the third photo, Graham stood facing the camera with her hands on her hips. All of the images in the seemingly impromptu photoshoot featured Graham wearing little to no makeup.

In the caption, Graham posted about a “mama” dropping it down low, which she certainly did in the trio of photographs. The lighthearted share thrilled the model’s followers on the popular social media platform. More than 180,000 followers took a moment to hit the “like” button to express their delight with the post, and over 630 fans also dropped a comment in support.

“When a GORGEOUS mama drops it down low. Fire,” replied a fan.

“The baby bump is so cute,” gushed another.

“Go, mama, go!”

“Ok now you have got to make the video of you doing the baby mama dance!!” said a third follower.

Many followers also expressed their belief that Graham is already a great mom to her unborn child.

“A great mom,” declared one.

“You’re such a glowing expecting mommy. Shine bright so your little one can shine brighter,” a fan replied.

“Slay mama slay!!!” yet another user quipped.

Loading...

Several followers also wanted to know the details of Graham’s cute dress while others asked about her glowing skin. So far, the model hasn’t replied to her fans’ questions.

“Omg, I love the dress! If you stood up without needing help, you are the true MVP,” a fan declared.

“That dress looks amazing on you,” another replied.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that the mother-to-be has enjoyed showing off her baby bump in a variety of beautiful dresses over the past few weeks.

On her Instagram story, the model shared images from a photoshoot that appeared to be about skincare, with a monitor displaying a closeup of her glowing face.