‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Gets To The Bottom Of Bombshell Cheating Allegations

On the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, viewers watched as Briana DeJesus was confronted with a bombshell cheating allegation.

According to Hollywood Life, Briana received a message from a girl who claimed Briana’s boyfriend, John Rodriguez, had gotten her pregnant. Briana was shocked to hear the news and was determined to get to the bottom of it.

“He got another girl pregnant. I have to go home and I have to figure this out. I don’t know what this is. I don’t know if this is true or not so I’d rather just talk to him with no cameras involved right now,” Briana told her friend.

When Briana confronted her boyfriend, he denied that the screenshot was real. However, Briana wanted to go see John in person to talk to him about it. Briana lives in Florida while John resides in New York, making their relationship long-distance. Despite the distance, Briana went to see John to talk to him about the alleged cheating.

Briana broke down to John saying, “It’s a lot to take in, a part of me knows that it’s fake, the screenshot, but another part of me, this is just something I’ve gone through before. Why would somebody make that screenshot to put us in a bad place?”

John insisted that there was not anyone else and explained that he and Briana needed to work on their communication as well as their trust.

Although it appeared that the couple would work things out, the mom-of-two recently revealed that the two split. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, she had nothing but nice things to say about her ex-boyfriend. She explained that John was a “great” man, but that she didn’t think she was ready for a relationship.

After the show, Briana interacted with her fans on Twitter. One follower inquired to the authenticity of the message Briana received.

“I believe it was fake. I really don’t know. No pregnant woman has reached out to me yet so idk.”

Briana has been sharing her life on Teen Mom 2 for a few seasons now. She was first introduced to viewers on her Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter. Briana then went on to share her story on the short-lived spin-off special Teen Mom 3. The show was canceled after only one season, but in 2017, rumors that Briana would be added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 started swirling. The rumors ended up being true and Briana was added to the cast. She and Javi Marroquin, the ex-husband of Kailyn Lowry, had a short-lived relationship that played out on the show.

Fans can tune in to MTV on Tuesday nights for all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2.