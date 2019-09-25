‘Game Of Thrones’: Carice van Houten Reveals She Messed Up Her Lines During That Resurrection Scene

Carice van Houten admits to making up lines in High Valyrian during the resurrection scene in Season 6 of 'Game of Thrones.'

In the Season 5 finale of HBO’s Game of Thrones, fans were devastated when Jon Snow (Kit Harington) was murdered by the brothers of the Night’s Watch at Castle Black. Over the long break between seasons, fans tried to work out whether Jon was really dead or if the perfect timing of Melisandre (Carice van Houten) arriving at Castle Black would mean that she would resurrect him, a feat that some followers of the Lord of Light religion were capable of doing.

Season 6 premiered yet still fans had to wait. In fact, it wasn’t until the very last moments of Episode 2 of Season 6 of Game of Thrones that it was revealed that Melisandre’s magic, which included incantations in High Valyrian, had actually worked and Jon Snow came back to life.

Carice van Houten has now revealed that while it seemed like she was speaking in High Valyrian, she actually bluffed her way through the lines.

“The whole revival, the resurrection of Jon Snow, I improvised the sh*t out of that,” van Houten said in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Nobody saw it. I mean, I’m sure there’s a few people that said, ‘I knew what you were saying was wrong.’ I’m sorry. But, you know, it was a tricky time. It was a long day, and I just didn’t know my lines.”

Regardless of whether or not van Houten used authentic High Valyrian during the resurrection scene with Jon Snow, it was something that most fans didn’t even notice until van Houten’s admission.

During Game of Thrones, several languages were created to varying degrees in order to lend authenticity to the scenes. High Valyrian was one of the languages, Dothraki another. Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) used the Dothraki language a lot during the entirety of Game of Thrones, something van Houten noted as well.

“It was so hard. I mean, Emilia [Clarke] had it way worse than me, of course, but I remember learning those lines. There’s no reference whatsoever.”

Season 8 was the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, this series has only filmed a pilot and has not been officially greenlit to series by HBO.