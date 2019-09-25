Miley Cyrus Flaunts Long, Lean Legs In Tiny Shorts On Hiking Trail

The singer looked amazing on a hiking trail.

As fans are well aware, Miley Cyrus certainly isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body. The former Disney Channel star shared a series of sexy snaps for her 99.4 million followers to enjoy. The “Can’t Be Tamed” singer posed, sitting on a hiking trail, overlooking a scenic canyon. Fans in the comments section identified the beautiful area as Angels Landing in Zion National Park.

Miley flaunted her long, lean legs in a pair of tiny black shorts. The pop star paired the casual look with a gray T-shirt, white Nike tennis shoes, and a black choker. She styled her long blonde hair in tousled waves and opted to forgo makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

Fans were quick to compliment the stunner.

“U look so gorgeous Miley,” praised a follower.

“Extra beautiful!!” said an admirer.

“The most naturally beautiful queen ever,” added a third person.

“FLAWLESS,” commented another.

“YOU ARE SO CUTEEEEE,” a fifth Instagram user chimed in.

The post has already racked up more than 1.8 million likes.

While Miley looks relatively carefree in the photo, the singer has had a difficult year. In August, People magazine reported that her ex, Liam Hemsworth, filed for divorce after only seven months of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

One of Miley’s reps spoke to the publication when the couple’s separation was first announced.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” wrote the rep in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Miley, however, appeared to have moved on with The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter. After only two months together, the couple reportedly called it quits.

This was somewhat of a surprise for fans, as the pair seemed to be getting serious. That being said, the breakup rumors have not yet been confirmed by either party.

The Last Song actress also, recently had a terrifying encounter with a stalker, identified as David Rumsey. According to Fox News, Rumsey, 42, attended Miley’s recent performance for the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Prior to making his way into the venue, Rumsey had reportedly made threatening remarks about the singer. He has since been arrested and is being held on $100,000 bail.

Miley’s upcoming album, She Is… Miley Cyrus, will be released later this year.