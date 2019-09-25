Kailyn Lowry Drops Cheating Bombshell In New ‘Teen Mom 2’ Trailer

On Tuesday night, the official Teen Mom 2 Twitter account released a trailer for the all-new episode of Teen Mom 2, which will air on MTV next Tuesday. In the trailer, fans get an idea of what to expect from each cast member, including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Kailyn Lowry. In Kail’s brief segment, she drops a cheating bombshell.

In the clip, a producer shows Kail an Instagram post announcing the engagement between Kailyn’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and his girlfriend, Lauren Comeau. Kail then drops a bombshell.

Sitting in the driver’s side of her car, Kailyn exclaims, “Good luck! He’s been cheating on you since you were pregnant!”

As fans of Teen Mom 2 may already know, reports that Lauren caught Javi cheating on her started circulating last month. Reportedly, the couple had a party at their home with some friends over. At some point, Lauren went to sleep upstairs, but later woke up and went downstairs. Allegedly, she found Javi with another woman. Police officers were called to the house that night and, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kail later revealed that she was “blamed as the problem.” She also revealed that she received multiple calls the night of the alleged incident.

According to Us Weekly, Kail opened up about the incident on her Coffee Convos podcast and revealed that, even though she didn’t want to be involved, she somehow found her name mentioned.

“I was called to the scene of the crime and then I was later blamed as the problem. I’m not gonna get into all of the details. However, I will say that that was not a mess that I was planning to clean up. It wasn’t my mess. It didn’t involve me, but somehow I got involved in it.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lauren allegedly left Delaware following the incident. However, she was recently spotted back in town. While Javi took to Instagram to issue a public apology to Lauren, neither have said too much following the incident.

Kailyn Lowry has been sharing her life on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. Her marriage to Javi Marroquin was detailed on the show for several years before the two divorced. Following their divorce, Kail moved on and had another son with another man, Chris Lopez.

Fans can tune in to the all-new episode of Teen Mom 2 Tuesday night on MTV to catch up with Kailyn Lowry and the rest of the cast.