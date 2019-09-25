Gwen Stefani Sizzles In Black Mini Dress With Fishnet Stockings & Thigh-High Boots

Gwen Stefani has been getting her 8.9 million Instagram followers excited about the next leg in her Las Vegas residency. However, she also made a recent stop in New York City to do some appearances on various late-night talk shows.

The blonde bombshell shared a snap of the stunning black crop top and pencil skirt look she wore on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and then opted for a multicolored mini dress and fishnet stockings for her appearance on The View.

In her most recent Instagram update, Gwen shared a snap of the ensemble she rocked while she appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and it just might be one of the sexiest looks from her media rounds. The blonde beauty shared a snap in what appeared to be a backstage area and had her fans stunned with her insane body and radiant glow.

Gwen opted to wear a black mini dress that barely came down to below her butt, and had a halter neckline that showed off her toned shoulders. The dress featured a ruffle detail near her chest, and though her cleavage was hidden, the dress dipped low in the back to show off some skin. It also fit snugly through her hips to flaunt her curves. Only an inch or two of her toned thighs were visible through her fishnet stockings, as she paired the dress with some statement boots that featured black leather and chunky silver details.

Given what a style statement her boots made, she kept the rest of her look fairly simple, adding a few rings as accessories and wearing her platinum blond locks smooth and straight. She traded in her signature bold red lip for softer pink lip color for the ensemble.

Gwen’s fans went crazy for the picture, which racked up over 9,100 likes within just 15 minutes. Her fans couldn’t believe how flawless she looked and let her know about it in the comments section.

“How do you look so young and more beautiful with age!?” one follower questioned.

“Love the boots!” another fan said.

“QUEEN OF SERVING,” a third Instagram user commented.

“No doubt they were happy to have you in New York looking as beautiful as ever,” a fourth remarked.

Gwen’s Instagram has been a mix of all her projects and appearances lately. In addition to the posts promoting her residency and all the appearances she has had on late night shows or talk shows, Gwen has also been sharing clips and teasers promoting The Voice. Fans will have to ensure they’re following the blond bombshell on Instagram to guarantee they don’t miss any of her adventures.