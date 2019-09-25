Larsa Pippen Rocks A Tie-Dyed Mini Revealing Shapely Long Legs

Once again, Larsa Pippen has pleased her 1.8 million Instagram followers by adding another provocative shot to her social media platform. On September 24, the former Real Housewives of Miami star switched things up from her typically pink fashion choices, like one outfit she rocked at the beginning of the month that was both extra appealing and extremely cleavage-bearing.

However, Tuesday’s sartorially savvy ensemble followed a throwback trend with a tye-dyed look that has reemerged from the 1960s. Back then, all style-conscious hippies and wannabe hippies hung out in dresses, shirts, pants, and all kinds of clothes made with material that had employed the do-it-yourself technique of tying by twisting, folding and crumbling fabrics, and then by dyeing the fabric with all kinds of colors.

Today’s look worn by Larsa was created by Pretty Little Thing, a popular brand with Instagram models. The estranged wife of Scotty Pippen looked very cool and collected as she donned a brown-and-cream creation that included long sleeves and a super-short skirt. Her long legs were completely on view as she bent one knee and placed it against a white wall.

The reality star complemented her fashionable upload with an oversized pair of shades and a Louis Vuitton-logoed backpack. She wore her super-long locks, which were parted in the middle, in a wavy hairdo. Some of her lush locks hit below her chest while other sections covered the shoulder and arm on her other side. Her feet were comfortably planted into a pair of white sneakers with black features and her plump pucker was kissed with nude-colored lipstick.

“I love you so much. You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” pronounced one fan in the comments section of Larsa’s most recent post.

“Queen,” gushed another, while a third follower said, “U one awesome looking woman.”

“Fashion killa,” remarked a fourth fan, who added a bomb emoji to enhance the effect of the comment.

On September 23, Larsa’s Instagram look was presented via a video in which her luxurious hair was curly and wild, an attraction choice for the 45-year-old stunner. As she sat in a car while playing with her locks, the lovely lady captioned her upload “making waves”

“Your best hair right there!!!” gushed one fan, who added a heart-faced emoji.

“Yeah, nailed it,” agreed a second follower.

Loading...

“Leave your hair like this,” recommended a third fan, who added “looks good” and three fire emoji to the post.

To check out updates about and from Larsa Pippen, follow the fashionista on her Instagram account.