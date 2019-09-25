WWE News: The Undertaker Reveals Past Beef With Hall Of Famer

It’s said that best friends often make the best onscreen enemies in sports entertainment. Real-life relationships mean that performers are more comfortable around each other, which makes them more open to trying different things.

At the same time, some of the most memorable sports entertainment storylines revolve around performers who don’t get along outside of the ring. This was the case for Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker back in the day when they blew audiences away with their Hell in a Cell match at 1997’s Badd Blood pay-per-view.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, The Undertaker appeared on the latest episode of WWE Untold and recalled how much he disliked his legendary rival when they were younger. Despite their personal differences, however, he still had some kind words to share about the two-time Hall of Famer’s ability.

“Where Shawn Michaels and I are today and where we were at back then on a personal level… it’s taken a complete 360. If Shawn Michaels back then was on fire, I probably wouldn’t p*** on him to put him out. That being said, there is no one that I would rather be in the ring with than Shawn Michaels. When it came to bell time and we were looking across the ring from each other, you knew it was going to be something really special.”

On the episode, Michaels downplayed any real tension between the pair. According to “The Heartbreak Kid,” there was no real “animosity” between them, though he did concede that they didn’t get along due to their opposite personalities.

Michaels discussed how he was “obnoxious” due to his loud and outgoing nature. The Undertaker, on the other hand, was quiet and reserved. Over the years, though, both men appear to have developed a mutual respect and friendship.

When Michaels decided to hang up his boots and retire from the squared circle, the Undertaker was chosen as his final opponent. They competed against each other at WrestleMania XXVI in what’s regarded among wrestling fans as one of the all-time great matches, and one that sent “The Showstopper” into retirement on a high note.

It wasn’t to last, though, as Michaels returned to action at last year’s Crown Jewel event, teaming with Triple H in a losing effort against the Undertaker and Kane. The match wasn’t their finest hour, and Michaels himself has admitted that he’s ashamed of his performance in it. Since then, he’s vowed to remain retired going forward.