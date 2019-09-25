Kailyn Lowry’s Sons Reveal They Want Their Mom To Marry Chris Lopez On New ‘Teen Mom 2’

Kailyn Lowry may currently be single, but on an all-new episode of Teen Mom 2, the mom-of-three will reveal that her sons want her to get married. However, they don’t want her to marry just anyone, but rather they have someone in mind. According to a report from Hollywood Life, Kail will reveal on the show that her two oldest sons want her to marry Chris Lopez, the father of Kail’s youngest son, Lux.

In the preview video, Kailyn is sitting with her friend as she recounts a story about her middle son, Lincoln, asking her when she was going to get married.

“Lincoln was laying in my bed watching TV and he was like, ‘So mom, when are you going to get married?’ and I was like, ‘I don’t know, why?” she explains.

The young boy says she doesn’t want his mom “to be lonely.” When her friend asks the boys if they want their mom to get married, they tell her “yes,” and then exclaim that they want her to marry Chris and that they want him “to be around more.”

Although the boys may not want their mom to be lonely, Kailyn revealed to her friend that even when she was with Chris, she still felt alone.

“Even when I was with Chris I was by myself. I was still wondering where he was. I was still going to sleep by myself. I was doing everything by myself. It’s weird because I feel like the kids only saw the good. They’ve never seen Chris and I fight or anything like that. They’ve never seen it.”

Kail went on to explain that it is hard to see both of her exes in relationships while she struggles to “make it work.”

Loading...

Kailyn’s oldest son’s father is married to Vee Torres. The two have been together for years and finally tied the knot last year. Kailyn was at the couple’s wedding and she and Vee have a pretty good relationship. Jo and Vee also welcomed a daughter together. Kailyn’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, has also moved on. He and Lauren Comeau have one child together.

While on the show, Kailyn may be wondering why she struggles with relationships, on Tuesday she shared a post about “new perspectives” and “growth.” As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kail shared a stunning black-and-white photo of herself on Instagram and shared just a few words in the caption.

Fans can catch up with Kailyn Lowry and her family on all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2, which airs Tuesday nights on MTV.