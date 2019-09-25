Kim Kardashian Shares Throwback Snap To When She Was Just 18-Years-Old

Kim Kardashian has been on television for much of her adult life. Her family’s reality television show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, debuted all the way back in 2007 and the public has been watching the family ever since.

Despite that, many fans still don’t really know what Kim used to look like back when she was just a teenager. While a few throwback snaps have been shared over the years, the public isn’t as familiar with a teenaged Kim as they are with the Kim who has been on television for over a decade.

In the picture she shared, Kim was in the backseat of a car with her cell phone to her ear. A pastel knit blanket was trapped in the window of the car, and the vehicle seemed to be driving through the desert based on the scenery visible through the window. Kim had long, brunette locks, carefully plucked brows, and a whole lot of lip gloss. She had several bracelets layered on her wrist and appeared to be rocking a plain white t-shirt.

While 18-year-old Kim was beautiful, the overall look was certainly different from the always groomed version of Kim that most fans know.

Kim called that time in her life “the simple life” in the caption of the post and explained to her fans that she and sister Khloe would often embark on road trips to visit their sister Kourtney in Arizona.

Kim’s followers couldn’t get enough of the throwback snap, and the post received more than 363,000 likes within just 20 minutes. Her followers filled the comments section with compliments.

“Kim you’ve always been so good looking,” one follower said.

“Kim you had such a baby face. Soo Cute,” another fan added.

“You were so naturally beautiful back then,” one follower commented.

Another fan said “she still looks the same.”

The Kardashian family’s lives have certainly changed in the period since the photo was taken, although many fans seem to think Kim’s beauty has remained consistent over the years.

Recently, Kim and her sister Kendall Jenner had a bit of an awkward moment when they were on stage presenting an award at the Emmys. As The Inquisitr reported, the duo were announcing the winner for the outstanding competition program category and Kim made a reference to their show.

“Our family knows firsthand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves.”

Several audience members responded with laughter at the statement. Kim didn’t reference the moment in her latest Instagram update, but perhaps the audience reaction was part of the inspiration behind Kim’s decision to share the throwback shot.