‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5 Finale Preview: Episode 16 Explores Whether The Group Gets Virginia’s Help

With Humbug Gulch overrun with the infected, the main group see no other option but to ask Virginia for help in the Season 5 finale of 'Fear the Walking Dead'

With the Season 5 finale of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead fast approaching, there’s everything known already about what to expect in Episode 16.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 15 (titled “Channel 5”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 concluded with Morgan (Lennie James) and the majority of the main group deciding that they needed help from Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her group, the Settlers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the group initially didn’t want contact with Virginia. However, when they arrived at Humbug Gulch and discovered that it was overrun with the infected, they felt they had no other choice but to ask Virginia for assistance. As for how that turns out remains to be seen.

According to Coming Soon, the synopsis for Episode 16 (titled “End of the Line”) of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 is below.

“Facing an unknown future, Morgan leads the group on a mission; Al puts the pieces together; John and June make a promise.”

The synopsis for the Season 5 finale isn’t entirely clear as to whether or not Virginia is actually called in to help. However, the group’s continued woes are certainly evident. The Season 5 finale of Fear the Walking Dead may be a potentially dismal affair as the group tries to secure a place to settle down, it appears that John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) and June (Jenna Elfman) continue their plans to get married.

While the synopsis doesn’t directly reveal Virginia’s involvement, the Season 5 finale clip for Fear the Walking Dead does. In the trailer for Episode 16, Virginia asks via radio if she should come and get the group, to which Morgan replies, “Yeah.”

In addition, for those who were wondering if Dwight (Austin Amelio) would appear in Episode 16 after vowing to leave the group rather than get involved with Virginia, the clip also shows Dwight’s return as he battles the infected.

You can view the clip for the Season 5 finale of Fear the Walking Dead below.

In addition, Coming Soon has revealed some promo images for the Season 5 finale of Fear the Walking Dead. These images reveal some spoilers so fans are advised to turn away now if they don’t want potential spoilers for Episode 16.

You can view the images for Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 below.

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5 Finale Preview: Episode 16 Explores Whether The Group Gets Virginia’s Help Victor Strand 1

Morgan, Grace, John Dorie

Dwight, Morgan, Wendell, Sarah

Main group

Main group enters Humbug Gulch

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns on September 30 at 9 p.m.