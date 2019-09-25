‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Gets Candid About Breastfeeding: ‘It Ain’t Easy!’

Chelsea Houska may appear on the hit reality television show Teen Mom 2, but fans know that the mom-of-three is really down to earth. She often engages with her fans on social media about every day things and has been open about her anxiety with her fans. According to Romper, on Tuesday, Chelsea took to Twitter to open up about breastfeeding her youngest daughter, Layne, and sent some encouraging words to her followers.

“I’m super proud of myself for nursing Layne for an entire year BUT dang…it does feel good to be able to focus on getting myself back! AND she’s sleeping better than ever now lol mamas out there…I feel ya! It ain’t easy!”

Chelsea gave birth to her third child, a daughter, in August 2018. The day was extra special because the day she gave birth also happened to be Chelsea’s birthday. Now 1-year-old, Chelsea has apparently weened Layne from breastfeeding.

Fans applauded Chelsea for supporting breastfeeding and speaking out about it on social media. Chelsea followed up her first tweet with another tweet in which she encouraged her followers to not be “too hard” on themselves.

“I definitely had days I wanted to stop! Take it day by day and if you truly feel like you want to be done…then be done! Don’t be too hard on yourself!” the mom-of-three shared.

Chelsea Houska was first introduced to fans on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, Chelsea found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter, Aubree. The relationship with her daughter’s father, Adam Lind, did not work out. Adam Lind filmed for Teen Mom 2 for several years before eventually quitting the show. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Adam will make an appearance on Tuesday night, his first in years. However, it is unclear if he will be returning to the show for the entire season or not.

Following her relationship with Adam Lind, Chelsea moved on with Cole DeBoer. The two tied-the-knot in 2016 and welcomed their first child together, a son, in January 2017. Later that year, Chelsea and Cole had another wedding. They welcomed their second child together, daughter Layne, in 2018.

While they have their hands full with three kids at home, Chelsea revealed to E! News earlier this year that she wants to have more kids.

“We definitely want more kids—at least one—but I think we’re going to wait probably a little farther than the last two babies,” Chelsea dished. She shared that they may wait until their youngest daughter is 2-years-old before they start thinking about having another.

Fans can catch up with Chelsea Houska and her family on all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 which air Tuesday nights on MTV.